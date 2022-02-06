NEWS
Presidency attacks Financial Times editor over article on Nigeria
The Muhammadu Buhari Presidency has attacked a Financial Times editor in its response to a story done by the British newspaper, which highlights the failures of the Nigerian government.
A report titled “What is Nigeria’s Government For,” by David Piling, the Africa Editor of the newspaper, said Buhari has “overseen two terms of economic slump, rising debt and a calamitous increase in kidnapping and banditry — the one thing you might have thought a former general could control.”
The report also used a British Airways flight between London, UK and Nigeria’s capital, Abuja to describe how the political elite in Nigeria massively fly business class even though the country’s economy is “flat on its back”.
But the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Sunday, in a series of posts on Twitter titled ‘Letter to the Editor, Financial Times’, said such was expected from the writer of the anti-Buhari report.
Shehu said, “We wish to correct the wrong perceptions contained in the article “What is Nigeria’s Government For,” by David Piling, Financial Times (UK), January 31, 2022.
“The caricature of a government sleepwalking into disaster (What is Nigeria’s government for? January 31, 2022 ) is predictable from a correspondent who jets briefly in and out of Nigeria on the same British Airways flight he so criticises.
“He highlights rising banditry in my country as proof of such slumber.
“What he leaves out are the security gains made over two Presidential terms.
“The terror organisation Boko Haram used to administer an area the size of Belgium at inauguration; now, they control no territory.
“The first comprehensive plan to deal with decades-old clashes between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers – experienced across the width of the Sahel – has been introduced: pilot ranches are reducing the competition for water and land that drove past tensions.
Banditry grew out of such clashes. Criminal gangs took advantage of the instability, flush with guns that flooded the region following the Western-triggered implosion of Libya.
“The situation is grave. Yet as with other challenges, it is one that the government will face down.”
The Financial Times reported of January 31 had highlighted Buhari’s failures as President.
It said in part, “On the British Airways flight between London and Nigeria’s administrative capital of Abuja, one of the airline’s most profitable routes, nearly all the space is taken up with flatbeds. The unfortunate few making their way to a crunched economy section at the back must trudge through row after row of business class.
“Evidently, there is plenty of money to be made in Abuja’s corridors of power. Nigeria’s economy may be flat on its back, but the political elite flying to and from London will spend the flight flat on theirs, too.
“Next year, many of the members of government will change, though not necessarily the bureaucracy behind it. Campaigning has already begun for presidential elections that in February 2023 will draw the curtain on eight years of the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, on whose somnolent watch Nigeria has sleepwalked closer to disaster.
“Buhari has overseen two terms of economic slump, rising debt and a calamitous increase in kidnapping and banditry — the one thing you might have thought a former general could control. Familiar candidates to replace him, mostly recycled old men, are already counting their money ahead of a costly electoral marathon. It takes an estimated $2bn to get a president elected. Those who pay will expect to be paid back.
“There are some promising candidates. If Yemi Osinbajo, the technocratic vice-president, were miraculously to make it through the campaign thicket and emerge as president, the hearts of Nigerian optimists would beat a little faster.
“But that may be to underestimate the depth of Nigeria’s quagmire. The problem is not so much who leads the government as the nature of government itself.
“Nigeria’s administration is fuelled by oil — though not its economy; more than 90 per cent of output is generated from non-oil activities. But for decades, the business of government — whether military or, since 1999, democratic — has been to control access to oil revenues and earn patronage by spreading petrol-dollars to federal and state supplicants.
“Outside oil, government raises a petty amount of revenue, proportionally much less than other African states. Since the provision of services is so dire, no one who can afford to pay taxes is willing to do so. Nigerians with money opt out of the system. They send their kids to private school, attend private hospitals, employ their own private security and generate their own power. The state borrows ever more heavily to fund what little capital expenditure there is and service mounting debts. Like a giant leech at the top of the body politic, government is essentially there to fund itself.”
“Nigeria desperately needs an administration whose energies go not into preserving its own privilege but into providing public goods — basic education and health, rule of law, security, power, roads and digital infrastructure. It must remove distortions and subsidies that direct entrepreneurial activity from production to arbitrage.
“The chances of a corrupt system reforming itself are slim. But if Nigeria’s ruling class cannot manage it, any remaining faith Nigerians have in their system of government will evaporate. That way lies disaster,” it added.
Tinubu returns to Nigeria from UK
Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant has returned to Nigeria.
Tinubu returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, UK, on Sunday, at about 8 pm.
The flight carrying the APC National Leader touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and was he received by some leaders of his campaign team.
Tinubu had a few weeks ago informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for presidency in 2023.
Shortly after hinting on running for the number one seat, the former Lagos State Governor jetted out to the UK.
The APC National Leader had said his trip to the UK was part of his campaign strategy, adding that he was consulting while abroad.
However, mixed reactions greeted Tinubu’s trip to London, as Nigerians claimed he travelled for medical reasons.
Prior to his trip, Tinubu had visited some parts of Nigeria like Oyo, Niger, and Zamfara States as part of his consultations.
25 ISWAP fighters fleeing military airstrikes drown in Lake Chad river
everal Islamic State’s West Africa Province militants fleeing airstrikes of the Nigerian military have drowned around the Marte axis of Lake Chad, a known stronghold of the terrorists in Borno State.
According to a report by PR Nigeria, no fewer than 25 of the terrorists met their waterloo.
Military fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force, the report said, raided camps of the Islamic State of West African Province in a weeklong sustained aerial attack leading to the death of scores of the terrorists.
An intelligence operative told the news medium that camps and warehouses serving as ISWAP insurgents’ ammunition and firearms stores were bombed and destroyed by the aircraft.
“The military jets’ bombardments were simultaneously carried out at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam, Abbaganaram and Chikul Gudu which resulted in the explosion of the warehouses, killing several terrorists.
“The terrorists who survived the blast at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam fled and attempted to cross a river within the Lake Chad axis. It was in the process that about 25 of them got drowned,” the source added.
He further said recent air offensives by troops have seriously affected ISWAP operational command, thwarting the group’s plans to carry out major attacks on military formations in the North-East.
Buhari at AU Summit, reiterates commitment to poverty alleviation, access to education
President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance that his administration remains committed to lifting the poor and vulnerable Nigerians from poverty.
According to him, the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria remain top priority for protection and deserve lifting from the poverty cycle, noting that social safety nets would be further sustained, while access to education and opportunities would be expanded.
Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian, on Friday at the virtual official presentation of the Country Review Report of Nigeria to the 31st Africa Peer Review Forum of the African Union, President Buhari said his government would also take advantage of Information, Communication and Technology to ensure inclusiveness, access and create more opportunities.
He said: “Nigeria’s strategic focus, as we set out to achieve the objectives of the African Union Agenda 2063, has been around the following: Building a thriving and sustainable economy; Enhancing social inclusion and alleviating poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and sufficiency; attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products.
“Expanding transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity, social cohesion and security; and, building a system that fights corruption and improves governance.
“Nigeria remains resolutely committed to achieving these set goals despite the challenges that the report highlighted, including the COVID 19 pandemic.”
The President reiterated that Nigeria had remained a committed and dedicated member of the African Peer Review family, after acceding to the Mechanism in 2003.
“Today, the forum has presented its second peer review report on Nigeria. This Second Peer Review of Nigeria came at a critical time in the history of the country. From the report just presented, there is no doubt that the exercise was far-reaching, as it touched the various segments of Nigeria’s political-economy and highlighted the progress recorded since the first peer review.
“The report also highlighted some challenges and as a country, we are prepared to review those challenges in the context of our internal dynamics in Nigeria, ultimately with the determination of achieving Agenda 2063 goals of the African Union,’’ he said.
According to him, Nigeria remains grateful to be at the esteemed Forum of the Heads of State and Government, which provides a unique opportunity to present the Country Review Reports of some countries, including Nigeria’s.
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to commend the President of South Africa for his dedication to the Forum since his election as the Chairperson of the African Peer Review Forum.
“I also recognise the distinguished Panel of Eminent Persons for their continued good work in steering the African Peer Review Mechanism process in all member countries. I recognise specifically, Dr. Abdoulie Janneh who led the Review Mission to Nigeria.”
President Buhari congratulated the other three countries (Namibia, Niger and South Africa) that were reviewed alongside Nigeria, commending the boldness and courage to present their countries for the comprehensive exercise.
The Nigerian leader called on other member states to join and present themselves for review as well.
“There are so many lessons that we can all learn together. It is from learning these lessons and recommitting ourselves as a continent that we all can contribute to our collective efforts to achieve the objectives of the “Africa We Want”, he further said.
