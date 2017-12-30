Presidency apologises for errors in board members list

The Presidency on Saturday played down the gaffes that marred the list of appointees to federal boards and agencies it released on Friday.

The errors, which include the inclusion of dead persons, have been said to not be “scandalous or extraordinary” and would be corrected in due course.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said the errors occurred because the list was made two years ago and no one foresaw the listed individuals dying soon after.

He said they would be replaced soon.

He said, though compiled in 2015, they were presented to the president in 2017 before he embarked on his prolonged medical leave. Upon his return, he directed the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to release the list.

He said, “This list is a historical list. It dates back to 2015. The President asked all state chapters of the APC to forward 50 names for appointments to the SGF through the national headquarters of the party.

“The then SGF, Babachir Lawal, presented the report in October 2016, one year after he was commissioned.

“The report was disputed by state governors who said they were not carried along or the list was not representative enough.

“So, the President constituted a new panel chaired by the Vice President. The panel has some governors and some leaders of the party as members. They were asked to go and review the list.

“The panel did its work and turned in its report early in 2017. The President had his health challenges during that period.

“Now that he is back and strong, he asked the SGF to go and release the list. So the new SGF did what he was asked to do. There is nothing scandalous or extraordinary about what has happened.”