Presidency: APC still divided on over Buhari’s succession plan, zoning
Few hours to the rescheduled presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), billed to hold Monday, June 6, in Abuja, the leadership of the party, has remained divided on the zoning of its ticket.
The current state of play in the APC, has been further compounded by the differing positions of its stakeholders on the zoning palaver, a development, which has seen some governors insisting on going south for balancing, while the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, in cahoots with a few others, would rather go north, for political expediency.
Interestingly, the development, has pushed the party leadership to consider the reopening of sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to more members by way of broadening its choices for a suitable presidential candidate, that would secure the confidence of the people and lead the party to victory.
Already, two persons being targeted to encourage to join the race, are the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his Borno State counterpart, Professor Babagana Zulum, even though the later had since dismissed the idea of looking at other possibilities in 2023, except returning to Borno to finish off what he had started.
The APC was first thrown into confusion, when Atiku Abubakar emerged candidate of the PDP at a keenly contested presidential primaries in Abuja, a situation, which completely unsettled the thinking and extrapolations in the ruling party.
Unfortunately, the confusion was further accentuated on Monday, when President Muhammadu Buhari, at a meeting with the 22 governors of the party and Adamu, pleaded with the stakeholders to let him choose his successor as a sign of reciprocity.
Buhari, in a two-page speech, reminded the governors that, while those governors, who just served their first terms, had a field day securing their tickets to return to office, the outgoing ones, after serving out their constitutional two terms of eight years, also had the privileges to choose their successors.
He, therefore, enjoined them all to let him too enjoy same privileges through “reciprocity” of similar action, to choose his successor at the proposed June 6 presidential primaries.
By implications, the president had ruled out the possibility of an elective convention but a consensus option that would allow him choose his proffered candidate, who would be affirmed on Monday, at the Eagle Square, in Abuja.
But since this new thinking was thrown into the mix by the president, the leadership of the party, including the governors, as major stakeholders, had started pondering the options opened to them and particularly, lead them to victory.
Thus, while some of the governors insisted that it would remain indefensible to go north, since Buhari, a northerner, would be serving out eight years in 2023, others, including the national chairman of the party, believed going north was the surest path to victory, if they must match Atiku in all the boxes critical to their victory in next year’s elections.
To this end, the party leadership, has resolved to consider reopening the sales of forms to some members of the party by way of broadening the options and further opening up the turf to more candidates for a competitive approach to the ticket, even when the president had said without equivocation that, there would be no election.
In their consideration as they came up with this idea, THISDAY gathered, were El-Rufai and Zulum, a move believed would help them push some of their best from the north into the race and put the party on a sure-footing ahead of the elections.
It is not certain yet if El-Rufai would buy into the idea, having said time and time again that, he was not interested in the presidency and that he believed in the need for power to shift to the south after Buhari’s eight years, because it was the right thing to do.
Zulum, on his part, had been touted earlier as a possible option for running mate to whoever emerged the candidate of the party, but had openly come out to turn down the idea, saying also that, while it was a good thing to consider him for the office, especially, given the privileges attached to it, he preferred to return to Borno to consolidate the work he had started.
This, nonetheless, the governors had maintained the position, that despite Buhari’s appeal for reciprocity in the choice of his successor, they too had a responsibility as stakeholders to advise and guide him on the suitability of his choice candidate for the party.
Indeed, many of the governors, who were insistent on going south, held the view that there was no need to panic over the emergence of Atiku in the PDP, because with a strong southern candidate, which they claimed to have in good numbers, the party would still comfortably defeat Atiku in 2023.
Aside not seeing anything wrong in pandering to Buhari’s request for reciprocity, many of the governors still believed that an acceptable choice of successor was key, not just to their victory at the general election, but to help prevail on other contenders, who would be persuaded to stand down for the sake of the president.
Against this background, while waiting for Buhari to return from his trip to Madrid, Spain, and present his candidate to the party ahead of the convention, a majority of the governors still stood strong against going north, notwithstanding the fears of other stakeholders, including Adamu.
Army to invite Methodist prelate for linking soldiers to kidnapping
Methodist Prelate Samuel Kanu-Uche will be questioned for linking soldiers to kidnapping, the Army said yesterday.
His Eminence Kanu-Uche, his chaplain and a bishop were kidnapped at the weekend and released 24 hours later after paying N100 million ransom.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after his release, the Prelate said: ”Military personnel are aiding the kidnappers who disguise as herders in the daytime but are kidnappers at night.”
The army took exception to that comment.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the Army would meet with the Prelate to know more about the circumstances surrounding his abduction.
Nwachukwu said: ”The insinuation that troops are complicit in the kidnap incident is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and, therefore, cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker.
“This allegation, therefore, raises some pertinent questions which are still unanswered.
“Given our professional disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct in the Nigerian Army, we will take this weighty allegation seriously and approach the Prelate and the Methodist Church to unravel the basis for the allegation.”
Nwachukwu explained that given the spate of insecurity in the Southeast, the question to ask is: “Was the issue reported to the unit covering the area? Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers?”
The Army spokesman insisted that “no formal complaint has been received by the unit”.
He added: “More worrisome is the fact that it was alleged that the ransom was paid in less than 24 hours. Was the ransom paid to troops? These are questions that beg for answers.
“Moreso, the NA unit has not received any debrief from the Prelate of the Methodist Church.
“It is, therefore, important to state that troops are deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Okigwe and in front of the Abia State University, Uturu and no information was made available to them or to 14 Brigade or any other formation, except the information making the rounds in the social media.
“It must be clarified that troops’ deployment in the Nigerian Army is not done with considerations for ethnic affiliation.”
Narrating his ordeal, the Prelate said: “They abducted me, the Bishop of Owerri and my Chaplain and took us to the bush and were torturing us. It was in the process of that torture that I hit my right eye on a tree. Even when blood was flowing and I was soaking my eyes with a handkerchief, they didn’t feel like anything happened.
“All they said was that we should follow them. That they were not actually against Nigerian citizens but against the government, that the government is a bad government.
“They said the day they will see the President or any of his representatives, they will chew him raw.
“I said I am a churchman, I am not a government official. They said okay, ‘that is what has saved you. We would have killed you outrightly without asking for any ransom but now that you are a churchman, let’s go inside the bush.’
“I trekked up to 15 kilometres but I knew that we were rig rolling, going up, going down and eventually at 11 pm of that day, they said ‘okay now, we can negotiate.’
“They said each of us will pay N50 million and that we are going to pay N150 million. I thought it was a joke. I said we were going to pay N10 million and they said what? ‘Don’t say that.’ They lifted up their knife to cut me, I said please hold on.
His words: “I said we will pay the N100 million. After some time, they said where is the money and I said this is Sunday night, how can we get money this night and you know that there is sit -at- home in Igboland. We can’t afford the money now. Be patient till morning, we will make contacts.”
He disclosed that he got scared when the kidnappers lost patience and ordered him to lie down.
The Prelate added: ”One of them raised a knife to cut me while another pointed a gun at me to show that they were serious.
“I told them we would raise the money. But the irony of it, where they were situated, Nigerian soldiers were there at Lomara junction and these boys were going behind them. The abductors were parading us around the bush until we settled at a place.
”The leader(of the gang) asked for five Ghana-must-go bags and that N20 million should be put in each bag. While some left to pick the ransom, four others waited and monitored us with guns.
“Around 5:30 pm, the youngest boy who I think is a younger brother to their commander said ‘Oga congratulations, you are free, you can go now. We have got our money, you can go. Let me show you the road.
“They took us to the old road. They told us that after buying enough weapons, they are going to bring all those people that were driven away from Zamfara, Katsina, and Sambisa Forest, that they are all coming to locate themselves in Igbo land and deal with us.
“He said do you know Ibadan Expressway? We are in all the bushes there, we are also in the Southsouth. We are waiting for the slightest signal, we will finish you people and take over this land.
He called on the government to take a decisive action “otherwise, what is happening in the North will be a child’s play”
Hijab Crisis: Kwara reopens Baptist School after four-month closure, says hijabs allowed
The Kwara State Government has announced the reopening of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, for students after about four months of closure over the use of hijab by female Muslim students.
The state government had closed the school on Thursday, February 3, 2022, saying it “condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds.”
“Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state,” it had added.
However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Adeosun, said the school would be reopened from Friday, June 3, exactly four months after it was closed.
The government said it would not “hesitate to shut the school again, among other things, if anything threatens the safety of the little children”.
The statement read, “The Ministry’s decision to reopen the school is one of the government’s multi-prong approaches to return normalcy to the school.
“Consequently, all teachers and students are directed to return to their classrooms while the government white paper committee continues the efforts to address pending issues related to the recent disturbance in the public school.
“Similarly, the Ministry restates the government’s position that any Muslim schoolgirl who desires to wear the Hijab is allowed to do so in all public schools, including in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, which is owned by the State Government and run with public resources.”
Some alumni of the school had blamed the government for allegedly failing to act on reports given to it concerning a planned attack on the school.
The alumni noted that the crisis in the school should have been nipped in the bud because the Kwara State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had called on the government but there was no response.
The alumni had demanded that the state government should unravel and unveil the hoodlums and extremists causing a public disturbance in the name of Hijab enforcement.
In a release , one of the alumni had said, “On 2nd February, 2022, we were informed that some Jihadists had mobilised and were ready to destabilise the academic session of OBHS.
“Promptly as early as 6 am, the Ijagbo CAN Chairman called the Chief Imam of Ijagbo of the planned invasion of the OBHS by the fundamentalists, to caution them and await the outcome of the meeting scheduled to hold by 11 am called for by the state government.
“Unfortunately, around 6:30 am, without any provocation, the jihadist started shouting ‘No Hijab, no school’ as they marched in batches to the school.
“A few of them were from Ijagbo, most of them were mercenaries from Offa, Ilorin and a number of them were from Osun State. Even Ijagbo Muslims confirmed that most of the faces at the crisis zone were strange in the community. This is to let the public know how calculated and organised the attack was.
“All efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, DSS (Department of State Services), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on the ground to calm these fundamentalists proved abortive.
“This is history repeating itself. It was in March/April 2021 that a similar Hijab crisis, which is believed to have been sponsored by the people close to and in the government of Kwara State, ensued and resulted in the brutality of some church members and the loss of properties worth millions of naira in Ilorin.
“Oyun Baptist High School does not only have a school in it, it has farmlands, a Chapel, and other private properties owned by the proprietor.”
The alumni raised some posers, saying, “How did the Government circular on hijab enforcement find its way to Giwa Mosque’s Imam in Offa when churches don’t have a copy? When did Islamic clerics become law enforcement agents in Kwara State? Are the armed Jihadist protesters students of OBHS or parents?
“Are they from the ministry of education? Was permission taken from necessary Security Agents before the so-called peaceful protest was carried out? Why were they armed, attacking and harassing Christians, students and passersby? Who armed them with weapons and walkie-talkies?”
Dozens feared kidnapped as Boko Haram waylays vehicles in Kaduna
Gunmen suspected to be members of the Ansaru and Boko Haram terror groups have reportedly kidnapped dozens of travellers in Kaduna.
An association, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance stated the Tuesday morning attack was the fourth in series.
They alleged the terrorists had in the last four days laid siege of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway, killing and kidnapping travellers.
Kaduna Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige could not immediately confirm the incident when contacted.
He said: “I will contact the Area Commander in charge of the area and get back to you please”
In a statement confirming the Tuesday attack, Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari said, the incident happened between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa.
“Today 31st May, 2022, terrorists along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna highway intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa and prey on unspecified number of people that were abducted into the bush.
“In the last four days terrorists had lay siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and wounded many innocent citizens, yet our people are reduced to silence mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concerned on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.
“In the sad event today, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and Children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom.
“While politicians are engaged on their mission to clinch power comes Twenty-twenty-three, none of the gladiators seeking for elections has any agenda of emancipating our people from the bondage of terrorists and miscreants. Moreso, none of this politicians deem it fit to visit Birnin-Gwari to either see delegates, but rather called delegates to Kaduna for consultations.
“We had always appreciate efforts of security personnel in their passion to curtailed the precarious Insecurity bedeviling Birnin-Gwari general area. But, our people has reach a point of no return, hence the need for the people of Birnin-Gwari and communities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway to halt with immediate effect traveling on this notorious highway from tomorrow till security situation improves.”
