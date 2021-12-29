breaking
Prepare for another pandemic, COVID-19 won’t be the last, UN warns
The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called on countries of the world to prepare for the next pandemic as COVID-19 will not be the last.
Guterres said this in his message late on Monday to mark the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, which was held on December 27 to advocate the importance of prevention of, preparedness for and partnership against epidemics.
The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in systems to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.
The first-ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was held last year, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) working closely with governments to support efforts to build strong emergency and epidemic preparedness systems, as part of an overall approach to advance universal health coverage and strengthen primary healthcare systems.
The UN boss said: “COVID-19 demonstrated how quickly an infectious disease can sweep across the world, push health systems to the brink, and upend daily life for all of humanity.
“It also revealed our failure to learn the lessons of recent health emergencies like SARS, avian influenza, Zika, Ebola and others. And it reminded us that the world remains woefully unprepared to stop localised outbreaks from spilling across borders and spiralling into a global pandemic.
“COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face. Infectious diseases remain a clear and present danger to every country.
“As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one. This means scaling-up investments in better monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country — especially the most vulnerable.
“It means strengthening primary healthcare at the local level to prevent collapse. It means ensuring equitable access to life-saving interventions like vaccines for all people.
“And it means achieving Universal Health Coverage. Most of all, it means building global solidarity to give every country a fighting chance to stop infectious diseases in their tracks.”
The UN boss added that by building global solidarity, every country would have a fighting chance “to stop infectious diseases in their tracks.”
Earlier in the month, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed the decision of a special session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the UN agency’s top decision-making body to develop a new global accord on pandemic prevention and response.
ISRAEL’S National Security Council has assumed control of a massive bird flu outbreak in Galilee, which scientists warn could become a “mass disaster” for humans.
Over half a billion migrating birds pass through the area every year, heading for warm African winters or balmy European summers, making this a catastrophic location for a major bird flu outbreak—right at the nexus of global avian travel.
The virus can be deadly if it infects people. WHO said more than half of the confirmed 863 human cases it has tracked since 2003 proved fatal. Most strains or variants of avian flu, H5N1, are relatively difficult to transmit to people.
Yossi Leshern, one of Israel’s most renowned ornithologists told newsmen that it is the ability of these viruses to mutate into new strains that pose such a threat as we have seen with the Coronavirus.
“There could be a mutation that also infects people and turns into a mass disaster,” said Leshem, a zoologist at Tel Aviv University and director of the International Center for the Study of Bird Migration at Latrun.
So far, at least 5,400 wild cranes have died infected with the new H5N1 avian flu, which Israeli authorities fear could expand into a global emergency.
Meanwhile, as cases of the new Omicron variant continue to spread like wildfire, 70 per cent of COVID vaccines have been distributed to the world’s 10 largest economies, and the poorest countries have received just 0.8 per cent, according to the UN, calling it “not only unjust but also a threat to the entire planet.”https://718a63aa1ee96c3c83f8414d7d7ba78b.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
To end this cycle, the world body underscored that at least 70 per cent of the population in every country must be inoculated, which the UN vaccine strategy aims to achieve by mid-2022, although this will require at least 11 billion vaccine doses.
“An outbreak anywhere is a potential pandemic everywhere”, said the Secretary-General.”
Just about three per cent of the almost eight billion doses given globally have been administered in Africa, and only around eight per cent of Africans are fully vaccinated, compared with more than 60 per cent in many high-income countries.
breaking
UTME: Underage candidates not required to produce vaccination card -JAMB
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has clarified that candidates and visitors below the age of 18 years are not required to present COVID-19 vaccination cards before being granted access into JAMB examination halls and facilities.
A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the head of JAMB’s media and protocol unit, Fabian Benjamin, said those mandated to provide vaccination cards are persons covered under the NCDC Vaccination policy.
Benjamin said the clarification became necessary because it “discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.”
The statement reads in part; “All candidates, clients, and other members of the public below the age of 18 years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to our facilities. This category of persons is not covered by the NCDC vaccination policy.”
The examination body, however, said it would require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.
Thee Board had announced a policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of its facilities nationwide but discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.
“It is to be noted that the policy, as announced by the Board, is in tandem with the NCDC policy of no vaccination, no access to public places as well as ensuring that only persons eligible for vaccination are vaccinated and issued the card.
breaking
Nigerian government, family reject autopsy result of Itunu Babalola who died in Ivory Coast prison
The Nigerian government and family of the woman who died in a prison in Cote D’Ivoire, Itunu Babalola, also known as Becky Paul, have rejected the autopsy result on the cause of the death of the deceased.
Some lawyers had also volunteered to take up the matter with the Cote d’ Ivoire government at the ECOWAS Court.
The father on Tuesday spoke with newsmen during a meeting with the Chairperson of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri -Erewa.
The bereaved, Emmanuel Babalola told newsmen that he was convinced that his daughter was killed and he passionately called on Nigerians to ensure that justice is ensured.
Dabiri Erewa also said that the Federal Government of Nigeria has rejected the autopsy report, which she described as “unacceptable”.
Details of the result are yet to be made public.
Last month, the 23-year-old Nigerian lady, who was wrongfully incarcerated in Cote D’lvoire, died.
According to him, the young lady contracted an infection in prison which led to her death on the night she died, with videos attached to the thread showed Babalola writhing in pain on the hospital bed after which she gave up the ghost.
Babalola, who was based in Bondoukou, Cote D’Ivoire was rotting in a detention camp for refusing to accept police “settlement” of N100,000 for the crime of burglary committed in her house.
The Ivorian police had allegedly threatened and resolved to deal with Itunu Babalola who reported the theft to them in October 2019, but the suspected burglar was said to be a top police officer’s close relative.
It was gathered that instead of charging the suspected burglar to court, the police perfected a plot to bribe Babalola to collect N100,000 for her stolen items, which she refused.
It was gathered that when the police authorities saw that she was adamant and insisting on getting justice, they prepared trumped-up charges against her and sent her to detention.
Hundeyin, who followed the case, stated that the woman had come to Nigeria to check on her sick mother in September 2019 when her house in Cote D’Ivoire was burgled.
Concerned Nigerians had called on the government to intervene in Babalola’s case and ensure her release from detention in the West African country
The Nigerian Government, through NIDCOM and the Nigerian Mission in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire had said its investigation into the case of Itunu showed that she was innocent and was framed up.
The government said the former prosecutor in Cote d’Ivoire in collaboration with the police twisted the case against Itunu and accused the woman of human trafficking, leading to her conviction for 10 years, out of which she had unjustly served two years.
Gabriel Odu, of the NIDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, issued a statement at the time which noted that the Nigerian government would move to rescue Itunu having established that she was framed up by the Ivorian government.
However, several months after, the young lady died after being infected in prison.
breaking
Igboho says his life in danger, alleges plot to eliminate him
Embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo cried out on Tuesday night that he has been marked out to be assassinated.
The 49-year-old agitator was arrested by operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou.
Despite efforts to get him released, he has spent over 161 days in detention.
Olayomi Koiki, spokesman of Igboho, in a podcast monitored on Tuesday evening, alleged that the Benin President Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.
He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God almighty is watching.
“If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.
“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho). Their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced, but God has shown that he is above them.
“If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time.
“Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged.
“I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the president can set him free.
“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our right.
“See the way they killed MKO Abiola, Funsho Williams – they were killed unjustly.
“We’ve issued so many ultimatum for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened.”
Latest News
- Jurgen Klopp offers damning verdict on Liverpool’s no-show against Leicester City
- Liverpool suffer title race setback as Leicester take advantage of Salah penalty miss
- VIDEO: Comedian Akpororo slams Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants
- UTME: Underage candidates not required to produce vaccination card -JAMB
- Prepare for another pandemic, COVID-19 won’t be the last, UN warns
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Abuja Police arrest four, seize 21 rich kids’ cars over illegal car race
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: 103 players, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one week
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Inside Neymar’s stunning new £2.5m mansion with lift between floors and 20-car garage
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Actor IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale for publicly insulting Nigerian singers
-
NEWS1 day ago
National Assembly yet to transmit 2022 budget three days to New Year
-
breaking1 day ago
Something’s terribly wrong with our son – Father of Indian teenage boy who tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth
-
breaking2 days ago
Lai Mohammed denies being infected with COVID-19
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Christmas picture appears to offer hint on his plans after Man Utd