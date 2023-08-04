Premier League: Josko Gvardiol Close To Finalising Manchester City Move

Pep Guardiola confirmed defender Josko Gvardiol was undergoing a medical at Manchester City on Friday ahead of a proposed move from RB Leipzig as he prepared his team to face Arsenal in the Community Shield. The treble winners are closing in on a deal for the Croatia international and are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million). Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s curtain-raiser against Arsenal at Wembley, Guardiola said: “Regarding Gvardiol — what a beautiful surname he has — he’s doing a medical test. “Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”

Guardiola, 52, was also asked about the futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva and made it clear he wants both to stay, especially after the departures of captain Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez.

“Kyle and Bernardo, what can I say? They are so important for us… to replace these players is so, so difficult,” said Guardiola.

“We lost two incredible players for us, Gundogan and Riyad was massively important in the last two seasons, goals, assists and personality on the big occasions and important games.

“To lose Kyle and Bernardo would be so difficult. That’s why we are going to do everything to keep them because they want to be here.”

