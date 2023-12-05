Premier League announces record $8.45b domestic TV deal

The Premier League announced on Monday it had agreed a record 6.7 billion pounds ($8.45 billion) domestic television rights deal for a four-year period starting from the 2025/26 season.

The current deal is reported to be worth around 5 billion pounds over a three-year cycle and covers 200 matches per season.

The English top flight hailed the agreements shared between different broadcasters as the “largest sports media rights deals ever concluded in the UK”. Sky Sports and TNT Sports have retained their rights to show live matches, with Amazon, currently showing 20 matches per season, not part of the next cycle.