Pregnant woman, 4 children murdered by IPOB buried in Anambra
Harira Jibril, the pregnant woman killed alongside her four children has been buried in Anambra State.
She was buried with her four dead children; Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.
Militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) gunned them down at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.
The corpses of the victims were recovered on Tuesday evening.
The husband and father of the deceased, Jubril Ahmed had planned to take the corpses to Adamawa for burial.
That plan was, however, cancelled after it was discovered that their bodies were already decomposing.
“We decided to bury them in Awka Wednesday (today). The mortuary attendant did not treat the corpses, no preservation measure was done; hence we cannot travel with the corpses as they have already started decomposing. We have no other option than to take them to Awka and bury them there,” Sarki Kabiru Bakari, leader of the Hausa Community in Orunba South of Anambra said.
EFCC arraigns British national in Abuja for N151million fraud
he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Director of Micad Project City Services Limited, James Nolan, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja over N151.3million fraud.
Nolan, a British national, was arraigned before the court on Tuesday on a 20-count charge involving obtaining by false pretence, non-compliance with the Money Laundering Act 2011 (as amended) and criminal conversion of proceeds of crime to the tune of N151,394,328.
According to the anti-graft agency, the Briton, who is the director of the company and signatory to its account, allegedly obtained by false pretence the sum of N151,394,328 from the Federal Capital Territory Administration.
This is not the first time the commission would arraign Nolan in court for fraudulent acts.
In November 2019, the commission filed an extra 16-count charge against him in addition to the previous 16-count charge bordering on money laundering he was facing at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Nolan was earlier arraigned in connection with the case of the Irish engineering company, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), which reneged on the execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) it signed with the Nigerian government.
Terrorists release another video of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers including Pakistan national
Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train and killed eight people have released a fresh hostage video showing their victims in an unidentified location suspected to be a forest.
The victims were abducted when bandits attacked the Kaduna-bound train on March 28.
Eight passengers were killed during the train attack, while a yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons were kidnapped.
A masked terrorist wore a military uniform and stood behind the abductees in the new video obtained by Arise TV.
Some of the captives were seen calling on the government to come to their rescue.
One of them, identified himself as a Pakistan national, and appealed to the Nigerian government to meet the kidnappers’ demands so they could be freed.
The development is coming a few days after the terrorists demanded the release of their children in the custody of the Nigerian government before they could begin negotiation for the release of the abducted train passengers.
The gunmen made their demand known when they reached out to one Alhaji Tukur Mamu, an aide to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and said they were not interested in money as ransom.
One of the terrorists simply identified as Abu Barra told Mamu that their children, among them a year-old boy, were being held at an orphanage home in Yola, Adamawa State capital.
He said the children about eight of them were seized from their mothers at Nasarawa State before being taken to Yola by government agents.
He emphasised that others had offered millions of naira to them as ransom to release them but they told them it was not about money.
ECOWAS awards N20m damages against Nigerian government over bizman’s death in EFCC custody
The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has found the Federal Government liable for the death of a businessman, Desmond Nunugwo, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in April 2016.
The court, therefore, directed the FG to pay N20m compensation to the deceased’s family.
The 29-page judgment was handed down on Tuesday by Justice Edward Asante, who presided over the case and was assisted by Justices Dupe Atoki and Januaria Costa, on March 21, 2022.
By a 2005 ECOWAS Supplemental Protocol, the CCJ has jurisdiction to hear human rights cases and disputes between individuals and their own member states.
Nunugwo was taken into custody by EFCC operatives in Abuja on April 16, 2016, on allegations of defrauding a complainant of N91m.
Barely 24 hours later, he was said to have taken ill and rushed to a hospital, where he died.
The deceased’s family had accused the anti-graft agency then headed by Ibrahim Magu, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, of killing Nunugwo, who was reportedly healthy before his arrest.
But the commission failed to respond to the allegations, prompting the deceased’s siblings, Rose Breivigel and Elizabeth Baumerich, to file an action against the EFCC in March 2019.
Based on the reports of extra-judicial killings in the country, the applicants claimed their brother, who was survived by a wife and four children, was tortured to death.
The case was filed by their lawyers, Oludayo Fagbemi and Holger Hermbach, while Maimuna Shiru represented the FG.
Before filing the suit, the ECOWAS court noted that the applicants reported the death of their brother to the authorities, which failed to investigate the incident.
Moreover, they also lodged a complaint with the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights in February 2017.
Justice Asante noted that in April 2018, an autopsy was carried out without the knowledge of Nunugwo’s family, adding that the result cited hypertension as the cause of death, but provided no additional explanation.
He declared that Nunugwo’s right to life under Article 4 of the African Charter was violated and that the respondent (FG) also breached its duty to investigate this under the same charter.
Asante said, “The court sitting in public after hearing both parties dismissed the allegation of violation of Mr Nunugwo’s right to freedom from torture under Article 5 of the African Charter; dismisses the allegation of the applicant’s right to presumption of innocence under Article 7 of the Charter was violated by the respondent and orders the respondent to pay the lump sum of N20m to the family of Mr Nunugwo as compensation for all the prejudice and damages suffered as a result of his death in violation of Article 4 of the African Charter.”
The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, had yet to react to the judgment as of the time of filing this report as he did not respond to a request for comment.
But speaking on the development, a rights activist, Olaseni Shalom, said the authorities must follow due process in all their actions, noting that the constitution did not permit torture of suspects.
“The judgment is a victory for justice. I am not encouraging fraud; but whatever we are doing as a country, we must follow due process. We have seen cases where due process was ignored while seeking justice, but that is not justice at all. It is a wake-up call for our law enforcement agencies to always respect human rights,” said Shalom, who is the Executive Director, United Global Resolve for Peace.
