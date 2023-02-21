Pregnant Rihanna rocks plunging dress at 35th birthday party

The birthday girl has arrived!

On Monday, Rihanna cradled her baby bump as she stepped out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky to celebrate her 35th birthday at her favorite Santa Monica restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

The pregnant Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performer looked gorgeous and glowing in a plunging white halter dress that showed off a hint of her sheer bra, which she layered beneath a glossy black croc-embossed coat.

Rihanna completed the look with a pair of strappy bedazzled sandals and an archival Gucci by Tom Ford mink evening bag sourced from Vintage by Misty.

The outing comes after the “Lift Me Up” singer revealed that she and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 34, are expecting their second child together during her epic Super Bowl show.

She unzipped her red-hot Loewe jumpsuit to show off her bump for the first time on stage.

During the 13-minute set on Feb. 12, the nine-time Grammy winner honored Vogue editor André Leon Talley, who died last January at the age of 73, by slipping on a floor-length red leather Alaïa puffer similar to his signature scarlet Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat.

Talley’s official Instagram marked the sweet fashion tribute by sharing a carousel of photos of their analogous looks along with the lyrics to “Umbrella.”

“When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend”. @badgalriri,” the post read.

Additionally, the maternity style icon brought some serious bling to the Super Bowl stage, wearing more than $1.2 million in jewelry during the show

The most expensive part of Rihanna’s look was a Bayco ring, which featured a rare 19.47-carat sugarloaf cabochon Burma ruby and 5.66 carats of trillion-cut and round brilliant diamonds set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold.

A representative from the brand told Page Six Style earlier this month that the trinket is worth a massive $1 million alone.

Rocky and Rihanna began dating in late 2020 after being spotted heading out for a public date night in New York.

They welcomed a son in May 2022, but the doting parents have not publicly disclosed the 9-month-old’s name.