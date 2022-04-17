CELEBRITIES
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seen for the first time arriving in Barbados after split rumours
Pregnant Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have brushed off split claims as they were spotted together at an airport in Barbados on Friday.
The outing comes as Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who was accused of having an affair with A$AP Rocky during Rihanna’s pregnancy, fiercely denied the allegations.
Shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram on Friday to issue a statement after social media was alight with claims the rapper, 33, had cheated on the heavily pregnant singer, 34, with her.
She wrote: ‘I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.
‘I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.
‘However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.
‘Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.
‘While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!’
Viral reports of Rihanna and Rocky splitting after she allegedly caught him cheating with the shoe designer during Paris Fashion Week.
Kurro, a prominent Hollywood tabloid had claimed that the pop singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi
Kurro affirmed the following: “Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are rumoured to have broken up.”
“Apparently, Rihanna dumped him after discovering he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.”
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines together when they announced they were having a child together in February 2022.
CELEBRITIES
I’ll marry another husband if my current man messes up – Toyin Lawani
Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani says she will re-marry if her third husband, Segun Adebayo messes up.
“If my husband messes up, I would still find another person and marry,” she said.
Lawani made this known in the first episode of the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Lagos.
The Tiannah styling boss noted that she’s unbothered about the talks about her having three children for three different men.
“If my husband messes up, I would still find another person and marry if I find love and my story will be that I have four different kids for four different dads,” she said. “And if that one fucks up too, if I find love again, I will still marry again and it will be five children for five different dads.”
Lawani has three children, two daughters, and a son, from three different relationships with three different men.
CELEBRITIES
JJC Skillz deletes photo of his older son Benito from his Instagram page after the young man called out his wife Funke Akindele
JJC Skillz has removed his older son from his Instagram account.
The rapper had shared a photo of his son Benito Buhari Bello this January to wish him a happy birthday.
The photo was there earlier this week, before Benito left a post on social media to make a negative statement about his father’s wife, Funke Akindele.
However, the photo is no longer on JJC Skillz’ timeline. Photo of JJC’s other grown son from a previous relationship remains on his Instagram.
This comes as Mella, Benito’s mother, warned JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele not to “expose” her family.
She also accused JJC Skillz of physically assaulting their son such that he ended up in a hospital (read here).
CELEBRITIES
American actor flies to Russia for Putin’s 70th birthday
American actor, Steven Seagal, has promised to stand by Russia “through thick and through thin”.
The movie star was filmed in a video expressing support for close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a lavish dinner to celebrate his 70th birthday in Moscow.
According to the Financial Times, Seagal delivered a speech at the function on April 10. He was surrounded by several Russian elites targeted by Western sanctions amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
One of Russia’s leading pro-Kremlin media moguls and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, was in attendance.
Russian state television presenter Vladimir Soloviev, who had openly backed Putin’s invasion and accused Britain of orchestrating the horrific scenes of civilian massacres in Bucha, was also seen standing next to Seagal.
Both have been placed on the EU’s sanctions list amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
Addressing the audience, Seagal said, “Each and every one of you, you are my family and my friends. And I love all of you and we stand together, through thick and through thin.”
Seagal, who is a close friend to President Putin could get himself in trouble, despite the West’s united condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.
The American actor was granted a Russian passport in 2016 and was made Russia’s special envoy to the US in 2018.
The pair have been pictured together on a number of occasions, and are thought to have bonded over their mutual love of martial arts.
Previously, Seagal described Putin as “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader, alive today”, and in February said in an interview with Fox News Digital that a propaganda from an “outside entity” pitted Russia and Ukraine against each other.
Russia has been under fire over the invasion of Ukraine.
Latest News
- Happy Easter: How young seminarian died acting Jesus crucifixion drama in Imo
- War: Russia shoots down Ukraine military plane carrying Western weapons
- APC fails to refund Chairmanship aspirants three weeks after Buhari’s directive
- 2023: Atiku, Saraki, others know fate as PDP NEC takes final decision on zoning Thursday
- Nigeria to benefit as IMF approves $45bn for low, middle-income countries
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Bellamino serves Nigerian hot “Pepper Soup” single
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Happy Easter: How young seminarian died acting Jesus crucifixion drama in Imo
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘No end in sight’ – US predicts Russia-Ukraine war will last long term
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Okagbare’s 200m record broken by 19-year-old Favour Ofili
-
NEWS2 days ago
LCC postpones resumption of toll collection at Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
APC fails to refund Chairmanship aspirants three weeks after Buhari’s directive
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Rangnick speaks on regrets about taking Man Utd job
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why drinking alcohol on an empty stomach is a bad idea!