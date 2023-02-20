Pregnant Nikki Reed shares rare baby bump pic hugging Rumer Willis

Nikki Reed and Rumer Willis are both bumping along!

The pregnant “Twilight” actress posted a sweet Instagram Story shot on Monday, showing herself and Bruce Willis’ daughter hugging.

“When bumps collide,” the jewelry designer, 34, captioned the outdoor snap. “@rumerwillis you are such a beautiful mama-to-be.”

In the social media upload, Reed’s budding belly could be seen in a tan coat and matching dress.

Rumer, for her part, showed her pregnancy progress in a floral dress and cardigan.

The 34-year-old re-posted the picture to her own Story, calling Reed a “sweet friend.”

The duo were hanging out with Ricki Lake and James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly.

While Rumer has given many glimpses of her baby bump since sharing her and Derek Richard Thomas’ pregnancy news in December 2022, Reed has mostly kept hers out of the spotlight.

The BaYou With Love creator first showed her stomach in a January Instagram post announcing that she and husband Ian Somerhalder are expecting baby No. 2.

Reed, who welcomed daughter Bodhi, 5, in 2017, wrote, “2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media,” she continued at the time. “Some things are too good not to share.”

In a post of his own, Somerhalder, 44, thanked Reed for the “gift” of a big brood.

“Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!” the “Vampire Diaries” alum gushed.

He added that there was “nothing more beautiful” than Bodhi held above her mom’s belly.

The following month, Reed included a bump photo in a lengthy slideshow recapping her “last few weeks” — and her “expanding” body.

She has been married to Somerhalder since April 2015.