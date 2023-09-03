Police have released bodycam footage of the moment an officer shot dead a pregnant mum-of-two who refused to leave her vehicle.

Ta’Kiya Young, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was shot through the windscreen of her black sedan on Thursday (August 24) after accelerating towards them in a supermarket car park.

The video shows officers repeatedly asking for her to get out of the car after she allegedly stole alcohol before a gunshot is heard followed by screaming.

In the video, which is 36 seconds long, the mother of two boys, aged three and six, can be heard asking why she was being told to exit the vehicle.

One of the cops is seen banging his fist against the window telling her to “get out” and “do not leave” while explaining she’d been accused of stealing.

She’s then told to “get out of the f**king car” before beginning to accelerate out of the space and towards an officer.

At this point shots are fired and the car is seen moving through the car park before crashing into the front of a Kroger grocery store.

Throughout the footage the cops are chasing after her screaming to ‘stop the goddamn car’ but the clearly wounded mum is already slumped over in the vehicle.

Ta’Kiya was later pronounced dead and her unborn daughter, due in November, did not survive.

The officers in the video are on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations looks into the matter.

Ta’Kiya’s family have paid tribute to the expectant mother, saying she was “so fired up” to meet her baby girl.

Grandmother Nadine Young said during a news conference: “She was so excited to have this little girl. She is going to be so missed.”

The family’s lawyer issued a statement saying the footage made it clear it was “undeniable” that Ta’Kiya’s death was “avoidable” calling the events a “gross misuse of power and authority”.