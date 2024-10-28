Pregnant Lindsey Hubbard has ‘unique his-and-hers’ baby shower

Lindsay Hubbard didn’t want a “traditional baby shower.”

The pregnant “Summer House” star gathered with loved ones at New York City’s Paris Café on Saturday to celebrate with a co-ed baby shower, Us Weekly reported Sunday.

“What makes my baby shower more unique is it’s a joint baby shower for his-and-hers to celebrate — not just the baby mama, but also the baby daddy,” Hubbard — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Dr. Turner Kufe — told the outlet.

“I wanted my boyfriend to be celebrated and loved and supported by his friends and family as much as I am by my friends and family. So that was the main decision.”

Hubbard, 38, further explained she “didn’t want to put too much pressure” on the gathering.

“I didn’t want a traditional baby shower where it’s me and all my girlfriends and I’m sitting in the chair [opening gifts],” the expectant mom — who announced her pregnancy in July — said.

“That’s not fun for anyone. People just want to celebrate you and have fun and enjoy themselves.”

The reality TV personality also expressed her excitement about the next chapter and getting closer to her boyfriend’s loved ones.

“It’s really special to go into this new chapter of my life gaining a family, especially for our daughter to have cousins nearby that she gets to play with and call her family as well,” Hubbard said.

As for the venue, the Bravolebrity gushed over the ambiance of the Paris Café, which was decorated with “warm colors” like dusty rose and mauve for the special occasion.

“When I went to see the space, it was just so beautiful, so open, especially during the day. [It] has tons of windows for sunlight to pour through and feels very like indoor/outdoor,” she shared.

The mother-to-be posted on Instagram and flooded her Story with photos and videos from the celebration.

The party was decked out with a massive balloon display and giant letters that spelled out “Baby Cub” in honor of the couple’s daughter.

There was also a giant teddy bear with a pink bow placed near the sign.

Hubbard wore a pink Costarellos dress for the soirée. She styled the ensemble with silver heels and wore her blond hair in an updo.

Earlier this month, the “Summer House” star teased her baby’s “unique” name in an exclusive interview with Page Six on the red carpet at Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year event in Los Angeles.

“We’ve had a name for a while, one that we both really liked from the beginning. We use it all the time just with each other … to try it on and make sure we like it, we like the way it’s written, we like the way it sounds,” she said.

“The only thing I’ll tell you is it’s more unique to America.”