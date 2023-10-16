Pregnant Jana Kramer hospitalized during babymoon

Jana Kramer revealed that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection during her babymoon with fiancé Allan Russell.

“Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good♥️,” the “One Tree Hill” star captioned an Instagram carousel of hospital photos Sunday.

Kramer revealed that she was admitted for a “bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys.”

The two-day hospitalization came after the country singer, 39, had repeatedly “brush[ed] off” back pain she had been feeling “for weeks.”

“Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think,” she wrote, adding that moms often ignore warning signs because “we are the last ones to take care of ourselves.”

She continued, “When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal’ so ‘don’t be a wimp’ is what I thought.”

However, Kramer recalled that she reached her breaking point when she and Russell traveled to Florida to celebrate the upcoming birth of their baby.

“When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital,” she wrote.

Despite the hospitalization, Kramer shared that she and her little one are doing well. She also gushed over her supportive fiancé for sticking by her side throughout the health scare.

“Also shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair,” the soon-to-be mom of three added.

“Tip… Find u a man who doesn’t make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good.”

Kramer subsequently shared a second Instagram post, which included carefree beachside snaps of herself and Russell, 42, taken the day before she was hospitalized.

“Upside of not feeling good in Florida…this view. Though it was only one day to enjoy it we soaked up every minute,” she wrote.

The “Whine Down” podcast host shares two children — daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4 — with ex-husband Mike Caussin. She announced she was expecting baby no. 3 in June.