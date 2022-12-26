Pregnant Hilary Swank gives rare baby bump update

Hilary Swank is so “grateful” for her “miracle” babies, sharing a rare pregnancy update on Christmas.

“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨,” the 48-year-old mom-to-be captioned a photo of herself in a red and white striped onesie on Sunday morning.

She added, “So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁. Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take. 🙌🏽 ”

Earlier this month, Swank — who announced in October she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider — got in the holiday spirit with a photo showing off her growing bump as she decorated their Christmas tree.

“🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶,” she captioned the sweet snap.

The “Million Dollar Baby” actress revealed the happy news during an Oct. 5 appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she announced, also adding that she was having not one but two babies.

The next day, the Oscar winner revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” her due date is April 16, the same day as her late father’s birthday.

“I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right,” the “Boys Don’t Cry” star explained to “Extra” of why she waited to have children.

“It’s just something I thought about even as a young girl,” she added. “It’s something that was on my mind, so it’s nice to be here and just be pregnant.”

Swank also gave a sweet update on Halloween with a photo of herself wearing a “my little pumpkins” shirt.

“#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣,” she wrote alongside the photo, which also included her puppy.

The “P.S. I Love You” actress married the entrepreneur in 2018. She was previously married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.