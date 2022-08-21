CELEBRITIES
Pregnant Heidi Montag poses nude for maternity photo shoot
Talk about a pregnancy glow!
Heidi Montag left little to the imagination for a new maternity photo shoot.
“The Hills” alum – who is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt – looked radiant as she showed off her burgeoning bump in the stunning maternity snaps.
“Thank you @oxanaalexphotography for capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during #pregnancy,” Montag, 35, captioned an Instagram post, which showed her lying on her side in a sea of tulle, surrounded by pastel flowers.
The reality TV star donned a lilac bra and underwear as she pouted for the camera and played with her long blond hair.
Other photos from the shoot, obtained by Page Six, feature Montag posing entirely in the nude.
One of the shots captures Montag cupping her breasts with her hands, while another shows her censoring her private areas with a bunch of flowers.
Her second pregnancy was a long time in the making as she underwent a surgical procedure in August 2021 to increase the couple’s chances of conceiving again.
The couple revealed their efforts paid off earlier this year when Montag told fans that she was expecting a second child with Pratt, with whom she’s been married to for 14 years.
Montag noted that she started “hysterically crying” when she saw the word “pregnant” on her test.
“To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful! We are so excited for the journey ahead.”
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-wedding barbecue kicks off in Georgia
Barbecute.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-wedding cookout is underway in Georgia.
Following their lavish ceremony on Saturday, the newlyweds invited their intimate group of family and friends to a picnic lunch and barbecue.
The couple’s wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, and his wife, Radhi, were spotted snapping photos at the Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out to the BBQ on Sunday, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Matt Damon’s brother, Kyle Damon, was also reportedly in attendance with his wife, Lori.
A-list event planner Colin Cowie was tasked with organizing all of the weekend’s festivities, Page Six exclusively reported last month.
The party planner typically charges anywhere from $25,000 to $25 million for his events. His former clients include Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan.
Although Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, made their union official this weekend in front of family and friends, the rekindled couple had previously tied the knot in a small Las Vegas wedding.
The “Jenny From the Block” singer and “Argo” director said their “I do’s” at a Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16.
Lopez’s kids — 14-year-old twins Emme and Max — and her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, were reportedly in attendance, but Affleck’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — did not make it to those nuptials.
When announcing the first ceremony, the “Wedding Planner” star previously said in her newsletter, “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”
Meanwhile, as Bennifer 2.0 were tying the knot, Garner was spotted shopping at Sam’s Club in South Charleston, W.Va. She appeared in good spirits in pics obtained by TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming wedding
Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg married businessman Tom Bernthal at the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyo., sources exclusively tell Page Six.
Local insiders told us that the couple booked up the entire hotel for the nuptials – and guests included the groom’s famous brother, “The Walking Dead” star Jon Bernthal, as well as tech titans and Washington, DC, power players.
“They bought out the whole hotel for the wedding, and it was on super lockdown,” said a source.
The source added that there was also a contingent of techie types and Washington, DC, bigwigs on the scene.
We hear that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken was spotted at the Four Seasons over the weekend schmoozing with wedding guests.
Locals also said that the night before the nuptials, there were four helicopters seen flying back and forth to the top of the mountain at the resort – presumably transporting supplies for the weekend’s proceedings.
A source said that there was also a welcome party for the couple’s guests the day before the wedding.
Spies also told Page Six that Jon Bernthal and others from the wedding were seen playing touch football outside at the resort on the day of the ceremony.
“Jon was out there playing football in a big ol’ cowboy hat!” said a gobsmacked local. The actor has also starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “King Richard” and “The Punisher.”
Sources said that because of the guest list, “there were secret service agents” at the hotel, and that guests were being very tight-lipped about any details of the weekend.
However, it’s unclear if Sandberg’s former colleague, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, was at the wedding.
The Facebook billionaire bride, 52, did post pics of the wedded couple on Instagram with just the caption, “MARRIED,” plus some heart emojis, and no further details.
The groom, 50, who founded consulting firm Kelton Global, shared the same pic with a heartfelt message.
“After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again,” he wrote. “Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”
Bernthal’s father was an attorney at top law firm Latham & Watkins.
People reported that the wedding had a Western theme.
Sandberg’s two children with her late husband Dave Goldberg and Bernthal’s three kids were reportedly members of the bridal party. “It is our wedding as the seven of us,” Bernthal told People. “We keep saying, ‘We’re all getting married,’ ” Sandberg added, according to the report.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Garner shops as ex Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Lopez again
Jennifer Garner skipped ex-husband Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez in favor of a visit to Sam’s Club.
Former Mrs. Affleck was all smiles as she visited the store in South Charleston, W.Va., just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, TMZ reports.
Photos obtained by the outlet show Garner, 50, sporting a casual blue tee, striped linen pants and sneakers.
She appeared to be joined by her father – along with her businessman boyfriend, John Miller – for the outing, where she at one point even posed for a photo with a fan.
Garner’s shopping trip took place around the same time festivities got underway in Savannah, Ga., for Bennifer 2.0’s second nuptials.
Garner’s kids – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – were all in town to witness their dad say “I do” to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer again, this time on his lavish Georgia property.
It was previously reported that Garner would be skipping out on the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict.
Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday — that was briefly dampened when the “Good Will Hunting” star’s mother was rushed to the hospital for a cut on her leg — and will end with a barbecue picnic on Sunday.
Page Six previously broke the news that celebrity life coach and spiritual podcaster Jay Shetty was selected to officiate Affleck and Lopez’s second wedding, while luxury event planner Colin Cowie was hired to create the ceremony and reception of their dreams.
When she appeared on his YouTube series, “Coach Conversations,” last summer, she discussed her relationship struggles over the years.
Lopez said that when she was doing therapy in her 30s, “there [was] a lot of talk about loving yourself, and I was like, ‘I love myself!’ But obviously, I was doing all of these things in my personal relationship that didn’t seem like I was loving myself, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it.”
She added at the time, “I took time, and it’s a journey. And it’s still a journey for me.”
While it’s unclear what Shetty charges for his services, we know Cowie produces national and international events “with budgets ranging from $25,000 to $25 million.”
As for the blushing bride’s relationship with her handsome groom, the two went full-speed ahead after rekindling their 20-year-old romance last April.
The Oscar winner, 50, proposed to the Grammy winner, 53 — for the second time — this past April, presenting her with an enormous emerald engagement ring.
Three months later, the pair “flew to [Las] Vegas” and said “I do” at A Little White Chapel in front of two of their five combined children: Seraphina and one of the “Marry Me” star’s 14-year-old twins, Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony along with Emme’s brother, Max.
Lopez and Anthony, 53, were married from 2004 to 2014, while Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018.
This marks Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.
Meanwhile, the newlyweds’ exes seem to be moving on as well. Anthony is getting ready to marry Nadia Ferreria, 23, and Garner has been dating on-again, off-again boyfriend Miller since her split from Affleck.
In December of last year, the “Argo” star opened up about their divorce, insisting they parted ways “amicably.”
“We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes,” he admitted, “but fundamentally, it was always underpinned with a respect.”
During the same interview, the actor said he felt so “trapped” by the end of the marriage that he didn’t believe he would’ve gotten sober had he stayed.
However, he credits Garner with intervening on him in August 2018 and making sure he checked into rehab.
