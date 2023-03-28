Pregnant Da Brat reveals sex of rainbow baby

10 total views

Da Brat has a baby boy on the way.

The pregnant rapper revealed the sex of her and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart’s first child together Monday.

The couple wore epic outfits for their “gender reveal day” with family and friends, posting Instagram photos of their coordinated looks.

Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, paired a pink sweatsuit with a blue letterman jacket and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Harris-Dupart rocked a blue fringe dress with a pink belt and heels.

The spouses held each other while watching a projector count down before “It’s a Boy” flashed across the screen.

They sweetly celebrated with a kiss

“Baby Harris — Dupart is a boy,” Da Brat captioned a video of the milestone moment, alongside rows of blue heart emojis.

Fellow pregnant star Keshia Knight Pulliam commented, “Congratulations guys!!! 💙💙💙.”

As for Kim Zolciak, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum noted that there is “nothing like having a son.”

Da Brat, 48, and Harris-Dupart, 41, announced in February that they had conceived a little one via IVF after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“BLESSINGS all 2023,” the “Funkdafied” performer wrote via Instagram alongside her baby bump debut.

While the child will be Da Brat’s first, Harris-Dupart is the mother of three children from previous relationships.

In an interview with People last month, Da Brat admitted she once believed she was “never going to have kids” herself.

“I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me,” she explained. “I’ve had a great career, a full life.

“I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart made their romance public in March 2020, tying the knot in February 2022.