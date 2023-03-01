Pregnant ‘Bling Empire’ star Kelly Mi Li reveals boyfriend’s identity

First comes the pregnancy announcement, then comes the boyfriend reveal!

“Bling Empire” star Kelly Mi Li is expecting her first child — a baby girl — with William Ma.

The couple’s first public appearance together was Saturday at the Netflix personality’s baby shower, which took place at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in stormy Los Angeles.

“Will and I just want to thank each one of you for being here today to celebrate this special occasion to welcome our little one, especially for those who flew in, in this crazy weather. When I was imagining my baby shower, I didn’t mean a literal shower,” Li told her guests, per People.

“This weather the last few days has been as moody as my pregnancy,” she went on. “Having a new baby and being first-time parents can be really overwhelming, but each one of you here today has made us feel so supported and loved in different ways, so it really means a lot you are here today.”

Among the 40 loved ones in attendance were Li’s “Bling Empire” co-stars Kim Lee and Kane Lim; “Selling Sunset” stars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith; “Dancing with the Stars” alum Cheryl Burke; and Natalie Lee from “Love Is Blind.”

The pink-themed soirée included balloon clusters that spelled out “A Bling Baby is on the way.”

Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres and a mimosa bar, as Katherine Ho performed Li’s favorite song: her take on Coldplay’s “Yellow,” featured in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

And what’s a baby shower without games? In one called “Find the Guest,” which was used as an icebreaker, the winner received a pair of diamond bar earrings in 14K gold.

Even the dad-to-be got in on the fun; Ma and his pregnant girlfriend, 37, sat back-to-back while raising their hands as statements about what kind of parents they expect to be were read aloud.

Li announced she was expecting in November 2022 and used pink-filled cupcakes to reveal the baby’s sex the following month.

Though she’s kept her baby daddy’s identity under wraps, the reality star has gushed over her mystery man in the past.

“They say when you meet the right person, you will just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked in my life,” Li captioned an Instagram photo of the pair facing the ocean in October 2022.

“I have never felt so supported, loved, fulfilled and cared for, nor did I know this kind of love was even possible,” she added before wishing her “best friend and partner in life” a happy anniversary.