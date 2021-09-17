NEWS
Prayer Warrior quits church to become priestess of Idemmili deity
A female prayer warrior has given up the church to become the wife of a Chief Priest and native doctor.
Lolo Ebele Obi is married to Dr. Raphael Obi, a 78 year-old Chief Priest of Idemmili deity, Agulu Anambra state south east Nigeria.
Lolo Ebele Obi , 48 before her marriage to Raphael Obi was a “prayer warrior” in a prominent church in Nigeria.
She got married to the priest eight years ago and the marriage is blessed with 4 children.
NEWS
Fani-Kayode lied, never played any role in my defection to APC – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has rubbished the claim by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, that he facilitated his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Umahi insisted that Fani-Kayode played no role in his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC.
Fani-Kayode had yesterday formally joined the APC at the State House where he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Speaking on his defection, the former minister claimed he played a role in Umahi, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State’s defection to APC.
Reacting, Umahi charged Fani-Kayode to withdraw his claim.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Umahi maintained that Fani-Kayode was not aware of his defection to APC.
“I think he needs to withdraw that statement, he’s my good friend but, it was an insult on my person and the other governors.
“The man did not know when I moved, but incidentally he visited me and we discussed, and he said he was coming to join me with the other governors to declare.
“How will somebody in the PDP be instrumental to my moving?” he queried.
NEWS
Court orders Nigerian government to pay Sunday Igboho N20billion
An Oyo State High Court on Friday granted a relief sought by Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho and ordered the Nigerian government to pay him N20 billion.
The court also dismissed an application filed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, challenging its jurisdiction to hear allegations against Nigerian government agencies.
The court was expected to deliver judgement or ruling on the N500 billion fundamental human rights case instituted by the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho against the Nigerian Government and Department of State Services (DSS).
Igboho through his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, filed a suit challenging the invasion of his house in Ibadan on July 1 by operatives of the DSS, also known as the State Security Service (SSS) or secret police.
Igboho is, among others, seeking an order of the court to declare the invasion of his residence by DSS operatives as illegal and an infringement on his fundamental human rights.
The three respondents are Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as the first respondent, SSS as the second respondent and Director of SSS in Oyo State as the third respondent.
Counsel for the AGF, Abubakar Abdullahi had filed an application challeging the ability of a state High Court to hear the activities of Nigerian government agencies.
But citing several judgements by the Supreme and Appeal courts in respect of the ability of the state high court to hear such cases, Justice Ladiran Akintola said the invasion of the house of the applicant violated his fundamental human rights as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as ammended.
“Unfortunately, this court is not a Father Christmas and cannot award the sum of N500 billion as requested by the applicant but the court retrained the respondent from arresting or harassing the applicant. He has right to his free movement as contain in section 35.1 (a)(b) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”
NEWS
Residents block major highway in Bauchi to protest against killings, kidnappings
Some residents of Birshin Fulani community on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis have blocked the Bauchi-Dass Road to protest against worsening insecurity in the area.
The protest has restricted vehicular movements and motorists around the area are stuck on the affected roads.
The development comes barely two weeks after gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, September 5 attacked the community and killed two people, including a senior staff member of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Abubakar Muhammad.
The gunmen, whose number could not be ascertained, stormed the area around 2.30 am and started shooting indiscriminately, causing panic.
Some persons were also kidnapped by the assailants.
Days later, more people were abducted from the same area.
Latest News
- Prayer Warrior quits church to become priestess of Idemmili deity
- PDP reacts to Femi Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC
- Fani-Kayode lied, never played any role in my defection to APC – Gov Umahi
- Court orders Nigerian government to pay Sunday Igboho N20billion
- Residents block major highway in Bauchi to protest against killings, kidnappings
Trending
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
PHOTOS: Buhari receives no. 10 Jersey as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino visits Aso Rock
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: Jordan Henderson’s stunner seals comeback win
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators with Boko Haram, ISWAP
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Judas of Oduduwa – Sheikh Gumi slams Fani-Kayode over defection to APC
-
NEWS2 days ago
Like Kenya, Ghana connived with Buhari regime, arrested 107 Biafran agitators, 82 missing – IPOB
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Dangote seeks loans for Lagos giant refinery as costs balloon to $19B
-
SPORTS1 day ago
FIFA Rankings: Nigeria maintain position as Belgium, Brazil, England occupy top 10 [Full list]
-
NEWS2 days ago
Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig: Jack Grealish scores on his Champions League debut as Pep Guardiola’s side win thriller