‘Pray for me’ — Justin Bieber reveals he’s battling facial paralysis

Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer-songwriter, has revealed he is battling facial paralysis after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).

RHS is a rare disorder that causes facial weakness or paralysis, and a rash on the outer ear.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 28-year-old musician shared a video showing how the disorder has affected his face.

He said his health condition informed his decision to postpone some shows from his Justice world tour.



Bieber also called on his fans to pray for him.

“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have a syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.

“I’m gonna get better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal.

“It’s just time and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all for a reason.”

He apologised to his fans over his decision to cancel his forthcoming shows, adding that the situation is “pretty serious.”

“So, for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” he added.