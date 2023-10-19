A powerful cabal allegedly in collusion with the immediate former Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission ( NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and his son is pushing to divert part of the spectrum licence fees recently paid to the federal government by telecommunication giant, Globacom.

The cabal according to Sahara Reporters is pushing to divert from established protocols N35 billion out the N154 billion spectrum licence fees paid by Globacom.

Mike Adenuga, founder and owner of Globacom Limited, one of the biggest telecommunication companies in Nigeria, had on October 11 paid N154 billion to the Nigerian government, which was part of the spectrum license renewal fees for the company.

The payment came a few weeks after the company was exposed for owing about N200 billion to the government.

Sources within the presidency had accused Adenuga of compromising Danbatta with bribes and promises of presidential intervention to secure his two-year term.

“After the report on Globacom which broke the back of the horse, Mike Adenuga has paid the government N154 billion with the remaining outstanding to be paid,” an authoritative source had said.

“Additionally, it is confirmed that the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Danbatta is to leave his current position in the coming days.”

However, last Wednesday, the same day Globacom paid N154 billion to government coffers, President Tinubu sacked Danbatta as the EVC of NCC along with the CEOs of other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy with immediate effect.

Apart from Danbatta, the President also sacked the Nigerian Postal Service’s Sunday Adepoju and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited’s Tukur Funtua.

Aminu Maida was named as the new Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, in place of Danbatta.

Meanwhile, sources in the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and the Digital Economy said the cabal was also scheming to mislead the minister, ‘Bosun Tijani, to buy into their plan.

One of the sources said, “In a recent revelation that has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power, it has come to light that a concerted effort is underway to manipulate the utilization of funds derived from a significant financial transaction involving Globacom Chairman and the Nigerian government.

“The intricate narrative unfolds with the exposé by SR, exposing the reluctance of the Glo chairman to remit a substantial sum of N200 billion to the Nigerian government, ostensibly due to alleged affiliations with the then EVC Danbatta. Succumbing to pressure, he ultimately paid 154 billion, which SR made known to the public last week.

“This convoluted saga takes a disconcerting turn with the emergence of a cabal, allegedly in collusion with Danbatta and his son, who has been purportedly fraternizing with the President’s son.

“Reports indicate that this influential group is orchestrating a scheme to mislead Minister Bosun into submitting a memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the allocation of N35 billion from the funds paid by Adenuga.”

According to one of the sources, the new EVC is in the dark and not aware of the plan to divert N35 billion from established protocols.

The source said, “The intended purpose is the Digital Switchover (DSO), an arena overseen by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) under the Ministry of Information.

“Questions arise as to the deviation from constitutional provisions mandating funds to be directed into the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“Instead, the proposed plan raises suspicions of ulterior motives, with a selected company purportedly positioned to share in the proceeds.

“Pertinently, concerns linger regarding the absence of consultation with the new Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC on this and whether the fear of an unfavourable response prompted the detour towards FEC.

“In the interest of transparency and public accountability, it is imperative that Minister Bosun, the Ministry of Communications, and relevant stakeholders address these pressing concerns.

“The Nigerian public deserves clarity on the intended course of action, the justification for the diversion from established protocols, and reassurance that the principles of good governance and constitutional provisions are upheld.

“This revelation invites closer scrutiny of the intricacies surrounding the utilization of public funds, underscoring the need for an earnest and impartial investigation into the unfolding narrative.

“The citizens of Nigeria, ever vigilant and discerning, await comprehensive explanations to dispel any shadows cast upon the integrity of the process.

In a similar scenario, sources within the presidency, noted that Danbatta in August tricked the current Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, into signing off on a spectrum license trade that violates the one-year operating requirement, and also dispatched his son to India to lobby Tinubu’s son, Seyi, on his behalf.

One of the sources had said, “Since President Tinubu took office, Danbatta has showered those around the Aso Villa with bulletproof cars and cash to secure his position. His recent blunder of allowing Glo to ‘murder’ Nigerians without paying its N200 billion debt is a test of the president’s resolve.

“Upon learning of the presidency’s awareness of his misdeeds, Danbatta issued a fake threat to his staff to suspend all regulatory services to Glo. The question is, why did he not do so in May when the money was due?

“This story is a cause for concern because it suggests that Adenuga is using his wealth and power to evade his financial obligations to the government. It is also a cause for concern that Danbatta is using his position to protect Adenuga instead of upholding the law. His bribery of those around the Villa further suggests that he is trying to buy influence.”