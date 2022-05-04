BUSINESS
Power firms owe banks N861.14bn amid worsening electricity crisis
The debt owed to Nigerian banks by operators in the power sector rose by 12.83 per cent in one year to N861.14bn in December 2021 amid the lingering problems plaguing the sector since it was privatised over eight years ago, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria data.
In July 2020 that the core investors in the distribution companies were looking to restructure the loans advanced to them by banks for the acquisition of the power assets.
In November 2013, the nation’s distribution and generation companies were privatised through the Bureau of Public Enterprises, fetching about $3.2bn for the Federal Government, as the Discos and Gencos were sold for $1.7bn and $1.5bn, respectively.
The Federal Government officially privatised the six successor power generation companies and 11 distribution firms that were unbundled from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria.
The acquisitions by the core investors were financed mostly by debts, a significant portion of which was provided by local banks.
Power generation firms and independent power producers increased their total debt to N522.2bn in December 2021 from N443.37bn in December 2020, according to figures obtained from the CBN.
Transmission and distribution firms owed banks N338.94bn as of December 2021, up from N319.85bn a year earlier.
The crisis rocking Nigeria’s power sector seems to be expanding annually despite efforts by the Federal Government and the private sector in managing it.
From power generation to transmission down to distribution, there have been diverse concerns, as well as in other arms of the business such as in the regulation of the industry.
These concerns have made stakeholders express doubt over the viability of the privatisation of the distribution and generation arms of the industry over eight years ago, which has yet to impact considerably on Nigerians.
They stated that the recent takeover or re-acquisition of some power distribution companies by a Deposit Money Bank, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria and another investor, for instance, showed that all was not well with the Discos.
Chris Akamnonu, who served as managing director in three Discos in the South-East and South-West for about 13 years, told the PUNCH, “The situation is more complex than the ordinary person sees. The entire experiment may not be yielding the desired results; that is the frank truth.”
BUSINESS
Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
Billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk said Twitter Inc might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users.
The development is said to be part of the billionaire’s push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc’s (FB.O) Facebook.
Twitter had earlier confirmed the selling of the platform to Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion, which dramatic shift for the board, that had originally maneuvered to block Musk from taking the social media network private.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a joint statement announcing the takeover.
However, Musk in a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday, said commercial and government users will pay for the platform.
He, however, said the micro-blogging site would “always” remain free for casual users.
Justifying his move to commercialise the platform for commercial and government users in a series of tweets, the billionaire entrepreneur said free services led to the downfall of great businesses.
He wrote, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.”
The entrepreneur in a reply to a tweet added, “Some revenue is better than none!”
BUSINESS
US employers posted record 11.5 million job openings in March
Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, more evidence of a tight labour market that has emboldened millions of American workers to seek better-paying jobs and contributed to the biggest surge in inflation in four decades.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March — a sign that they are confident they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere.
Layoffs, which were running at about 1.8 million a month before the pandemic hit the economy in early 2020, ticked up to 1.4 million in March from 1.35 million in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday.
The United States job market is on a hot streak. Employers have added an average of more than 540,000 jobs a month for the past year. The Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that the economy generated another 400,000 new jobs in April, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet. That would mark an unprecedented 12th straight month hiring has come in at 400,000 or more.
The US economy and job market roared back with unexpected strength from 2020’s brief but devastating coronavirus recession, fuelled by massive government spending and super-low interested rates engineered by the Federal Reserve.
Caught off guard by the sudden rebound in consumer demand, companies scrambled to hire workers and stock their shelves. They were forced to raise wages, and factories, ports and freight yards were overwhelmed with traffic. The result has been shipping delays and higher prices.
In March, consumer prices rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier — the hottest inflation since 1981.
Where things go from here is uncertain. The Fed is raising short-term interest rates to combat inflation. The COVID-19 stimulus from the federal government is gone. And the war in Ukraine has clouded the economic outlook. Despite strong hiring, the US is still 1.6 million short of the jobs it had in February 2020, just before the coronavirus hit the economy; and that shortfall does not take into account the additional jobs that should have been added by a growing population.
SOURCE: AP
BUSINESS
Stock futures rise after big market reversal to start May
U.S. stock futures rose early Tuesday morning after the major averages staged a big reversal to start the month.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 80 points, or 0.24%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also up by 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.
On Monday, the major averages posted a wild up-and-down session with the Nasdaq Composite rising 1.63% in a late-day comeback, despite falling as much as 1.07% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.57% after hitting a new 2022 low earlier in the session.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 84 points, or 0.26%. At its session lows, the Dow was down more than 400 points.
Those moves come on the back of a brutal month in April for stocks. April was the worst month since March 2020 for the Dow and S&P 500. It was the worst month for the Nasdaq since 2008.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also climbed to a new milestone on Monday. The bond yield hit 3.01% during the session, its highest point since December 2018.
“I think it’s really hard to try to pick bottoms in the market or pick tops in the market,” Tim Lesko, director and senior wealth advisor at Mariner Wealth Advisors, said Monday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” “I think what we’re seeing is that in the long run, we’ve got a very high allocation to stocks, people are starting to rebalance and there’s some competition for stock now in the marketplace.”
Wall Street is largely expecting interest rates to be raised 50 basis points at the Federal Reserve meeting this week. Some investors believe expectations of aggressive monetary tightening from the central bank are already priced into markets.
“With financial conditionings tightening as they are, we think the Fed is going to be slightly more dovish than the market is expecting,” Eric Johnston, head of equity derivatives and cross asset products at Cantor Fitzgerald, said Monday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
The Federal Open Market Committee will issue a statement at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
A number of consumer-oriented companies are still reporting earnings this week. Shares of Avis Budget jumped more than 6% during extended trading after the car company surpassed earnings expectations on the top and bottom lines. Pent-up travel demand spurred investors to rent cars from Avis Budget despite higher prices.
Chegg’s stock price tumbled nearly 30% during extended trade after the textbook company issued weak guidance for the full year despite exceeding earnings expectations.
Restaurant Brands International, Pfizer and Paramount Global are set to report earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Airbnb, AMD, Lyft and Starbucks are expected to report earnings after the bell the same day.
Traders will also watch for the latest reading of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) data that is expected at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Data on auto sales for April is also expected on Tuesday.
Latest News
- 2023 Presidency: Atiku planning to retain Peter Obi as running mate
- Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
- VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
- Nollywood’s Laide Bakare flaunts newly acquired luxury cars
- US employers posted record 11.5 million job openings in March
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari returns to Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
-
BUSINESS2 hours ago
Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
-
NEWS1 day ago
Striking ASUU members shouldn’t be paid – Education minister
-
NEWS1 day ago
EFCC quizzes Malami’s aides over ‘sale’ of presidential pardon
-
NEWS1 day ago
50 passengers rescued as fire guts aircraft tyres in Rivers state
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won’t play in competition next season
-
NEWS1 day ago
Pope says he wants to meet Putin in Moscow
-
NEWS1 day ago
PSC promotes Magu to AIG ahead of retirement