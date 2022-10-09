“Power couple” Davido and Chioma command attention as they step out in style, turns down a lady’s bouquet

Music star, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, were a replica of Jay-Z and Beyonce as they stepped out in style in London.

Since they got back together in September, the couple has been the talk of the news and the cynosure of all eyes.

Davido and Chioma’s reconciliation even got him an unfollow from his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

The couple, unbothered by their haters, commanded attention as they stepped out in style.

The parents of Ifeanyi, who are holidaying in London, pulled off the power couple look as they strolled the street of London.

This is coming a day after Davido hinted at marrying Chioma in 2023.

Davido hints at marrying Chioma

From recent indications, it seemed Davido would be tying the knot finally with his long fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

The music star dropped a hint while he was away in London visiting the famous clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

In a video that made rounds on social media, pastor Adegboyega was seen hugging Chioma while saying, “our wife, our real wife”, and Davido responded by saying”, hundred percent, going down 2023″ which indicates that he may finally be tying the knot with his baby mama.

Chioma receives bag worth N70million

While in London, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, had stirred reactions on social media over the cost of a gift presented to them by a cleric.

The OBO Crooner, known to visit popular clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega whenever he is in London, made a stop again.

However, this time around, Davido showed up at Adegboyega’s residence alongside some team members and his pregnant fiancée, Chioma.

In a new clip on his Instastory channel, Davido couldn’t hide his excitement as the man of God presented a Hermes Birkin snakeskin bag worth $95 000.

Pastor Tobi also presented a certificate of ownership to Chioma, and Davido hugged the clergyman in appreciation.

A popular Nigerian blogger and a close friend to Davido, reposted the video on his Instagram page, reiterating that the bag is worth over 70 million nairas.

