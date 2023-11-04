President Bola Tinubu has stated that poverty is not shameful but “unacceptable” while speaking against the background of the rising inflation, increasing cost of living, acute hunger, and rising level of poverty and hardship in Nigeria.

Tinubu who said this at the closing ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat which took place in the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, said that a check of everyone’s history would show that there is a trace of poverty in it.

The President therefore tasked members of his cabinet and other top management staff of the civil service to work together, change the narrative of Nigeria, and bring economic prosperity to the country.

ChannelsTV quoted Tinubu as saying, “Since we are one family and one nation, and we are in this vehicle together, to change the narrative and bring about economic prosperity of our country; are we ready?

“Poverty is not a shameful thing but it’s not just acceptable. If you check your history, there’s a trace of poverty in it but we should find a way to dig ourselves out of it.

“So, it is left for you and me to navigate his ship out of poverty. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

His cabinet members therefore promised President Tinubu that they would work for Nigerians and work as a team to achieve the best for the country.