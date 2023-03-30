Post election crisis: Thugs attacks PDP members, palace in Ogun

14 total views

Post election crisis is currently rocking some parts of Ogun State as thugs reportedly attacked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a palace.

The attacks took place in some parts of Ikenne, Remo North and Sagamu Local Government Areas of Ogun State.

Some people sustained injuries, while properties worth millions of naira were carted away by the hoodlums during the attacks, which lasted for nine days.

The victims included the PDP House of Assembly candidate in Sagamu 2 constituency, Ayodele Olapeju.

Other PDP members attacked between March 19 and 28 were Abela Kunle, Ayo Masaun, among others.

In a petition written to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2 Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, from the palace of the Odemo of Isara, the community sought police protection to forestall a further breakdown of law and order.

A copy of the petition signed by one James Adewale, was also copied to the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Frank Mba, highlighting a sequence of events that occurred before, during, and after the election.

The events, according to the petition, involved, “the physical assault of the PDP candidate by a group of thugs, stealing and destruction of ballot boxes, and the harassment of individuals by people who led thugs to disrupt the peace of the town under the guise of celebrating victory.”

The petition stated that, “The thugs were seen attacking everybody they suspected to have voted against them; harassing okada riders, brandishing guns, machetes, and other weapons in broad daylight. They also went to the Oba of Isara (Odemo) palace and started shooting sporadically.

“Several people’s houses were forced open, while some people received threatening phone calls asking them to leave the town and never to return again.

“We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the individuals who were reported to have been causing havoc, robbery, arson, and shooting of people and properties in the town as they are proven members of secret cults.

“The situation has escalated to the point where they made several attempts on the life of Hon. Solomon Osho, the incumbent member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Remo North State Constituency, shot at him. He narrowly escaped being killed.”

Speaking with newsmen, the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Sagamu Constituency 2, Olapeju, said he narrowly escaped assassination attempt in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28.

He alleged that the attack “was carried out by gunmen loyal to the APC” at his house in the Ewuga area of Sagamu, between 2:30 am and 3:45 am.

He said: “It was just like a shock when I heard the noise of door banging in my house.

“I saw some people armed with charms and weapons and my gateman was tied. When they saw me, they said, ‘that is the market’. I had to force the door closed while they struggled with me and escaped through the exit door naked.

“Their plan was to capture me. Two of them were holding ropes. They took away my Nissan car. They ransacked my room, carted away my belongings: four Rolex watches, gold, everything all together will cost about N30million.

“They also took away my aide’s two wrist watches worth $15,000, and my Nissan Titan car worth N9m. I am glad I am alive.”

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he had not been briefed about the incident, promising to find out.

“Honestly, I am not aware of this. I will find out and revert,” Oyeyemi said.