PoS operators hike charges amid naira notes scarcity

Despite the extension of the deadline by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Sunday, scarcity of the new naira notes worsened yesterday as Nigerians were unable to get cash from counters in banks in many parts of the country.

It was also tough getting money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of the banks as well as Point of Sales (PoS).

Buyers and sellers, especially in informal markets were stranded as some of them were still finding it difficult to agree on cash transfers.

Even though it was Monday, many banks could not attend to desperate customers over the counter. On the other hand, PoS terminals that are a critical part of the payment system do not have the new naira notes to give customers.

Many of the operators said they had to use the “black market” to get both the old and new notes from “unexpected quarters”, hence their resolve to charge a lot of money from people who were willing to withdraw cash.

Some POS operators collected as much as N1,000 to release N10, 000. The total number of POS machines deployed by merchants and individuals across Nigeria hit 1.6 million in November 2022, according to the data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

There are approximately 17 automated teller machines, 147 point-of-sale devices and four bank branches for every 100,000 Nigerians, according to a new report by McKinsey.

However, most of these facilities, which were meant to facilitate a gradual transition to a cashless economy in Nigeria were somehow strangulated to the extent that they could not offer the needed services.

Some bankers told our reporters that they had been directed, and were being closely monitored, to ensure that no old naira note that got to the bank goes out again.

They also lamented that they were yet to get an adequate supply of the new naira notes to meet up with the increasing demands of their customers.

Efforts to get the actual amount of new notes printed by the CBN met a brick wall yesterday but some credible sources said it was not more than N200bn.

The CBN said over N3 trillion was in circulation but had mopped up over N1.9 trillion so far.

The scarcity, which started at the weekend owing to the rush to beat the initial January 31 deadline for the return of old notes of N1, 000, N500 and N200 continued yesterday as most ATMs around Ikeja, Oshodi, Maryland and Lagos Island were out of cash.

Despite the extension of the deadline by 10 days, it was observed that customers who visited banking halls for withdrawals were turned back as they were told that only deposits were accepted.

“The CBN must come out clean on this matter and the banks need to support the apex bank to make this policy work,” said Mrs Janet Obiora, who visited one of the banks in Ikeja.

“How can they claim they don’t have new notes despite claims by CBN that there are enough new notes in circulation? The two cannot be right, Nigerians require explanation,” she said.

However, a staff of one of the commercial banks in Ogba confided that they were still awaiting new notes from the head office, promising that ATMs would be loaded as soon as the new notes were made available.

A journalist in Abuja, Abdullahi Yusuf, said he was at the UBA branch in Asokoro but could not withdraw at the counter.

“They told me to go to the ATM and when I got there, I could only withdraw N5, 000. It was the same at GTB around Jabi,” he said.

“This is really frustrating because Nigeria’s economy is driven by the informal sector; people need cash to do so many things. Sadly, the CBN had mopped up the bulk of the old naira notes and has refused to make the new notes available,” he said. Khadija Yusuf, a resident of Abuja said she visited at least five PoS operatives but could not get money because they also don’t have.

“The fifth PoS operator charged me N1, 000 instead of N200 before he gave me N10, 000. I had to pay the charges because I needed the money to buy fuel, which I ended up buying at N350 per litre at the black market,” she said.

It’s difficult getting money – Operators

Kehinde James, a PoS operator at Utako, Abuja, said they no longer get money from banks.

“The whole transition policy is not working because I was at three branches of First Bank and Access Bank where I maintain accounts but could not withdraw my money. I had to resort to what they called black market at Wuse market. I paid extra money to the trader and that is why I am also charging extra,” he said.

Hafsat Ismail, another operator along Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, in Abuja, said she also got the new notes from “black market.”

“I paid N50 for every N1, 000 and that is why I am charging N100 for every N1000. If you want to withdraw N20, 000, you have to pay me N2, 000,” she said.

In Ado -Ekiti, POS agents charged N100 per N1, 000 new notes, resulting in N1, 000 per every N10, 000 transaction as against the previous N200 per N10, 000 before the introduction of the new notes.

In Kano, both the old and the new naira notes were scarce yesterday despite the extension.

Investigation revealed that the PoS operators now charge between N300 and N500 for N10, 000 withdrawals.

Malam Abdullahi Umar, a PoS operator along Zaria Road, said he closed shop since last Friday because he couldn’t get the new naira notes and also couldn’t get the old notes despite the fact that his customers were in need of cash.

Nasiru Ibrahim, who has a patient at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), said he paid N500 to a POS operator to withdraw N10, 000.

“I wanted to buy food for my ailing father but had to walk for over two kilometres to get the POS operator who collected N500 from me. It is very sad,” he said.