PoS operators begin implementation of new service charge Monday

The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria will on Monday begin the implementation of new service charge.

This is despite criticisms from customers and sanctions by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)

Speaking in an interview, the National publicity secretary of the association, Elegbede Segun, said the threats of sanctions were only on the pages of newspapers, adding that the association was well prepared to commence implementation.

“The reactions you have seen are just on the pages of newspapers, as far as the central bank and FCCPC is concerned,” Elegbede said on Friday.