Portugal still to decide if Ronaldo will play against Morocco | Football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s role for the remainder of the World Cup is still to be ‘defined’, Portugal boss Fernando Santos said after dropping his captain for their last-16 win over Switzerland.

The 37-year-old, criticised by the coach for his reaction to being substituted against South Korea, saw his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, hit a hat-trick on his full debut in a 6-1 victory.

It was the first time Ronaldo had been left out of the starting XI at a major finals since 2008.

Portugal face Morocco in the quarter-final and, on the role of a man who left Manchester United under a cloud during the tournament, Santos admitted: ‘That is still something that has to be defined.

‘Ronaldo will definitely (be involved), all the players on the bench, if they are not in the starting line-up they can play later.

‘It is important to look at the example of this player’s history, he is one of the best players in the world, being captain – all we have to do is think about this team collectively.’

 

