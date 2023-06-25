Sunday, June 25, 2023
Portable launches his new herbal drink, Zazuu Bitters (Video)

Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
Portable launches his new herbal drink, Zazuu Bitters

Controversial Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has delve into herbal drinks production.

Portable, who was once a brand ambassador for Obi Cubana’s Odogwu Bitters, is currently working on his herbal alcoholic brand, Zazuu Bitters.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Portable revealed that he is now in partnership and his new brand is located in Ogun State.

Not one to neglect his humble beginnings, he expressed gratitude to Obi Cubana for being his inspiration as he pledged to remain loyal to him.

“O tun ti ZEH oooo. Akoi Grace… Akoi ZAZUU BITTERS. I’m now a partner with ZAZUU BITTERS located in Ogun State.
Ika of Africa the newborn FELA Anikuleti 1 street Ti take over ZEH nation many many inspiration. I still remain loyal to my boss wey show me road @obi_cubana. If not for you no way for me”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct6DpVTNd3q/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Wale Adediran
Wale Adediran
