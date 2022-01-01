Portable in tears as Lagos big boy gifts him brand new Range Rover and cash (Video)

Nigerian music sensation, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has been gifted a brand new Range Rover SUV by a Lagos-based millionaire.

A video making the rounds online, shows Zazuu Zeh crooner breaking down in joyful tears as he received the car key and cash gift.

The singer gave a speech where he expressed deep gratitude and he showed off the car key while being celebrated by friends and colleagues.

In a part of the video, a friend could be seen hugging Portable as he laid on the car shedding tears of joy. This is the second car the artiste would be getting in a space of few weeks.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, Portable wrote; ”Tears of joy Thank you sir I really appreciate it

Gift of the year Thank you @yucatecolounge_ @yucatecolounge111 MAN OF THE YEAR He don Bizza RANGE ROVER for me ooo help me thank him oooo

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: