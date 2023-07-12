Nigerian controversial singer, Portable has survived a ghastly motor accident as he crashes his brand new G-Wagon.

According to reports online, Portable crashed his brand new G-Wagon Brabus earlier today at Osapa London. Photos which made rounds on the internet showed the car which has been badly damaged. The front part of the G-Wagon was destroyed beyond recognition.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Portable narrated how the accident happened.

He revealed that he was driving in the rain when he crashed his car. However, he is confident that his music would fetch him the money to buy 10 times the car and even buy a private jet.