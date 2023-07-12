Nigerian controversial singer, Portable has survived a ghastly motor accident as he crashes his brand new G-Wagon.
According to reports online, Portable crashed his brand new G-Wagon Brabus earlier today at Osapa London. Photos which made rounds on the internet showed the car which has been badly damaged. The front part of the G-Wagon was destroyed beyond recognition.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Portable narrated how the accident happened.
He revealed that he was driving in the rain when he crashed his car. However, he is confident that his music would fetch him the money to buy 10 times the car and even buy a private jet.
Portable buys a new car
This is coming just barely two months after he bought the car.
Kemi Filani reported in May that Portable had acquired a brand-new car.
Taking to his Instagram page, the brand ambassador of Unique Motors, shared photos and videos of him with his new car as he expressed gratitude to his creator.
The street singer credited God for his numerous blessings as he noted how God doesn’t disappoint him.
“My people make una help me. Thank God. Zazuu Mowadupe. Na God dey run am. My God no dey disappoint Akoi Grace. Motor Awon OG”.
This isn’t the first time Portable has crashed.
Portable crashes his Range Rover after being barred from Canada
Last year, Portable crashed his Range Rover SUV.
The singer who was having a tough time navigating through life, was alleged to have been under the influence of many things which occupied his mind.
Portable almost destroyed the new whip which was given to him as a gift a few months back.
Luckily for him, the car wasn’t damaged as he took to his Instagram hours later to appreciate God.
Portable wrote, “Thank God Modupe nothing spoil Zazuu motor”.