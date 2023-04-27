Thursday, April 27, 2023
Portable back in court over assault and theft
NEWS

Portable back in court over assault and theft

Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
Portable in court

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable on Wednesday appeared before an Ogun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ifo to answers charges preferred against him by the Nigerian Police.

The police had arraigned the controversial singer on six counts bordering on assault on April 3.

Portable pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him.

The court adjourned the matter to April 26 after granting him bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum. The sureties according to court must have landed properties within the vicinity of the court.

Portable shared a picture of himself in court on Wednesday on his Twitter handle.

He captioned it: Just arrived in court ✍️

