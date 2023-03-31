Portable arrested, to spend 72 hours in police cell

16 total views

The Ogun State police command has arrested famous singer, Habeeb Okikiola, commonly called Portable

This follows the refusal of singer to honour the police’s invitation.

His arrest is in connection with videos of the musician raining curses and rough-handling some men of the Nigeria police.

Displeased by the conduct of Mr Okikiola toward the officers, the police gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the singer, a request that should elapse today, Friday.

The police who condemned the singer’s actions also threatened to prosecute him.

In the two videos, Portable claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest staff members “for no reason.”

But the police noted that it acted on a petition.

When contacted over the phone on Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the singer has been arrested and currently cooling his feet at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Mr Oyeyemi further said the Zazu crooner was arrested after refusing five invitations.