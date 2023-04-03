Portable arraigned in court

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Adunni Olawunmi Okikiola popularly known as Portable has been arraigned at the magistrate court in Ifo, Ogun state.

The Zazoo Zeh singer is being arraigned for assault among other charges.

The singer was picked up on Friday by the police after he refused to honour their invitation. According to the Ogun State Police Command, the singer spent the weekend in detention.

Speaking on the matter, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Saturday via his Twitter account revealed that Portable faces at least a 6-count charge.

Part of the singer’s offence includes assaulting a police officer, Adejobi said, “Portable has more than 6-count charge to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman. He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Otta, who fired a petition to CP Ogun.”

The singer’s peril began last week when he shared an Instagram Live video claiming that some police personnel stormed his bar at Sango Ota at the request of an Internet fraudster (Yahoo Boy). The video, which has since gone viral, sparked some outrage online, which prompted the Ogun State Police Command to invite the singer to their office. However, Portable refused to show up after the 72-hour ultimatum given to him by the police to turn himself in.