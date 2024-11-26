Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing

Updated:
The Port Harcourt Refinery has officially begun processing crude oil, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy sector.

This development comes after a $1.5 billion renovation project initiated in 2021 under a Federal Government contract to modernise the facility.

Situated in Alesa Eleme, Port Harcourt, the refinery complex houses two operational units established in 1965 and 1989. They have a combined installed capacity of 210,000 barrels per day.

The older plant processes 60,000 barrels per stream day, while the newer unit handles 150,000 barrels daily.

The facility’s resumption will produce key petroleum products, including premium motor spirit, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

The first trucks of petroleum products are scheduled to leave the refinery on Tuesday, November 26.

The rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery signals a broader effort to revitalise Nigeria’s refining capacity and reduce its reliance on imported fuel, a move expected to ease foreign exchange pressures and bolster the economy.

