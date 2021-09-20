NEWS
Population census likely next year
President Muhammadu Buhari has given the National Population Commission (NPC) the nod to conduct another census in May 2022.
It was also gathered that N20 billion has been projected for the plan.
It is expected to be included in the 2022 budget.
It was gathered that the President might consult the Council of State as statutorily required under the Third Schedule, Part 1 (5) of the 199 Constitution.
The council is made up of the President, the Vice President, former presidents, all former heads of the government of the federation, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the President of the Senate , the Speaker of the House of Representatives, all the governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation.
A top source in the Presidency, who spoke in confidence, said Buhari is prepared to break the census jinx.
He said: “This will be another breakthrough for the Buhari administration. The NPC has secured the approval of the President to conduct a census by May 2022.
“The President has said the nation can no longer adequately plan without a correct census.
“I think the President will make a proclamation very soon after necessary consultation and advisory from the Council of State.”
The source added: “About N200billion has been proposed.”
The Third Schedule, Part 1 (5) of the 199 Constitution says in part: “The Council of State shall have power to advise the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to the (i) National Population Census and compilation; publication and keeping of records and other information concerning the same…”
Section 213 (1) of the 1999 Constitution says: “Any report of the National Population Commission containing the population census after every census shall be delivered to the President by the Chairman of the Commission
“The President shall within a period of thirty days after receipt of the report lay copies of the report before the Council of State, which shall consider the report and advise the President whether to accept it or reject it.
“Where the Council of State advises the President to accept the report, the President shall accept the same and shall then lay the report on the table of each House of the National Assembly.
“Where the President accepts such report and has laid it on the table of each House of the National Assembly he shall publish it in the Official Gazette of the Government of the Federation for public information.
“Where the Council of State advises the President to reject the report upon the ground – (a) that the population census contained in the report is inaccurate; or
(b) that the report is perverse, the President shall reject the report accordingly and no reliance shall be placed upon any such report by any authority or person or for any purpose whatsoever.”
No official of NPC was willing to speak on the approval by the President.
Nigeria has been using estimated population figures since the last census lapsed in 2016. By international standard the life span of every census is 10 years.
Most of the figures being used for payments are those by multilateral agencies which put Nigeria population between 180 million and 220 million.
This has made it difficult to plan. Besides, the demographic spread being used is obsolete.
Before 2006, Nigeria had its last census in 1991 that put its population at 89 million. The United Nations Population Division however put it at 93 million.
The figures were considered much smaller than many had expected, though subsequent analysis blamed it on what was considered as the inflated 1963 figures.
In 2006, there was also a difference in the figures given by the NPC and the UN Population Division. The UN Division estimated the population to be 134.4 million as against NPC’s 140 million.
According to the World Bank, the breakdown of the population growth rate of Nigeria since 2017 is as follows: 190,873.24 (2.64); 195,874,683(2.62%) for 2018; 200,963,599(2.6%) for 2019; 206,139,589(2.58%) as at 2020; and 211,400,708(2.55%) for 2021.
Sheikh Zakzaky meets survivors of 2015 clash
The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has met with survivors of the December 2015 clash between soldiers and members of the movement.
Zakzaky also met with the families of those killed in the clash.
A Kaduna State High Court had on July 28, 2021, discharged and acquitted the Sheikh and his wife, Zeenat who had been standing trial on eight counts of charges bordering on alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.
However speaking in Abuja, according to a release made available to Daily Trust, the Sheikh used the opportunity to condole with them over the losses of their loved ones.
He urged them to always remember the persecution and hardships meted out to Imam Hussein (AS) when the dreaded army of Yazid besieged and massacre them.
He alluded to his visitors that no sacrifice is too high when it comes to the path of Allah.
Sheikh Zakzaky also apologised for having to invite some of them, instead of going to their houses to condole them.
“Due to the injuries we sustained during the military attack on us, we still carry bullet fragments in our bodies, and there is no way we can meet up with all the victims and the survivors of the brutal military onslaught against us in December 2015,” he added.
Zakzaky then prayed to Almighty Allah to give the families of the martyrs the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses they suffered and prayed that Allah accept the martyrdom of those killed.
Responding, Dr. Isa Waziri Gwantu, who said he lost four of his children during the Zaria incident, expressed gratitude to the Sheikh for inviting them to meet him in such a difficult circumstance and reiterated their resolve to never abandon the right path being championed by the sheikh.
Hajiya Jummai Karofi, who said he lost five children, said, “I would like the killers of my children to know that what they did to them would never scare us away from Sheikh Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in fact, they are ready to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Islam.”
PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode dines at residence of another Buhari’s Minister
Since Thursday when his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was made public, Femi Fan-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has been under fire.
From Social media to traditional media, the former critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party, has been lampooned.
But FFK has waved critics aside, sharing pictures of his visit to the residences of key APC figures.
On Saturday, he released pictures of his visit to Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, whom he had labelled a terrorist and asked Buhari to sack a few months ago.
While the dust raised by the post is yet to settle, Fani-Kayode released fresh pictures of his visit to the residence of George Akume, Minister of Special Duties.
Armed gang invade Lagos streets, injure many, loot shops
Mushin area of Lagos State was yesterday, thrown into commotion as some armed gang invaded some streets, inflicting injuries on residents and destroying property worth millions of naira.
It was gathered one person died in the mayhem that forced churches within the affected communities to close for fear of being attacked.
Information had it that a notorious armed robber was arrested sometime by the police and was transferred to Abuja. But his release was allegedly facilitated by some big shots he worked for.
After his release, his loyalists from the Idi-Araba area of the state reportedly invaded some areas of Mushin to attack some persons whom they accused of being the cause of his arrest. The areas affected were Alafia, Daniel and Morgan.
A resident, who simply gave his name as Mitchy, explained that “the fight has been going on since midnight (Saturday)and the perpetrators came from Idi-Araba. This has been happening for almost six months. But last night and today’s(Sunday) were the most violent.
“Surprisingly, the armed thugs were teenagers between 16 and 19 years. They looted people’s shops and carted away goods. They were armed with machetes, guns and bottles.
“Holy Trinity Anglican Church at Alafia junction and Christ Gospel Apostolic Church on Da-Silva street could not conduct Sunday service.”
It was gathered teams of policemen from the Tactical Unit of the Lagos State Police Command were ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Odumosu to contain the situation.
When contacted, the command spokesman, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said 15 suspects had been arrested in connection with the clash. He said axes, cutlasses and expended cartridges were recovered in the process.
According to Ajisebutu, “Normalcy has returned to the area. CP Odumosu has assured residents to go about their lawful businesses. At the end of an investigation, the suspects will be charged to court.”
