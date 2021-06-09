Popular Zambian pastor breaks down in tears while paying tribute to Prophet T.B Joshua

Popular Zambian Pastor, Prophet V.C Zitha , the General Overseer of Salvation In Christ Ministries broke down in church while paying tribute to the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.

Addressing members of his church, Zitha said the late Joshua was his spiritual father.

He said if not because of the prayers of TB Joshua he will not be where he is today.

He stated that he is celebrated all over the world because of the prayers and support from the late Prophet.