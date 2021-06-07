Popular wellness coach dies

Popular journalist, Dr Kemi Olunloyo, has said that she felt pained over the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, saying he was the only preacher who accepted to help negotiate her release from prison seven years ago.

Olunloyo who disclosed this in a video on Facebook, said the death of TB Joshua hurt her most because she was released from prison on June 5, 2017, and the prophet died on the same date, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

She noted that while many pastors were not willing to plead with her accuser, the general overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, TB Joshua did.

According to her, “I am doing this video today because in life sometimes some things happen to us and we don’t want to say them because those people are still around, or maybe when they die. It is about TB Joshua. During the time I was in prison, first and the second arrests was traumatic for me. I understood that lots of pastors were mobilised to speak to their fellow man of God, Ibiyeomie.

‘’Four years ago, June 5th 2017 I was released from Port Harcourt prison, that was after my first arrest.

‘’I was arrested three times and accused of defaming David Ibiyeomie.

‘’At the end of it you can see clearly, I was released from prison. I had meetings with him (Ibiyeomie) and testified in his church and everybody knows I did not write anything about Ibiyeomie. I simply receive an AP letter a fake one and was trying to verify it that was when the Police arrested me,’’ Olunloyo said.