Popular supermarket owner in Kogi abducted

Unnown gunmen have kidnapped Funke Ayodele, owner of a popular supermarket known as ‘Cheapest Ladies and Kiddies Place’, in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

She was reportedly accosted at the gate of her house on Wednesday night after closing from her shop.

An eyewitness said the woman was about to enter her compound at Baptist church area in Ganaja-Lokoja when the gun wielding hoodlums, numbering up to four jumped on her , dragged her out from her car and took her away to an unknown destination.

The gateman and others who were at the gate when her assailants struck were reported to have scampered for safety when the hoodlums brought out guns and started shooting indiscriminately to scare people away .

A family source noted that the woman was picked up around 9 pm by her abductors who were alleged to be trailing her from her shop at Phase II area in Lokoja.

“She drove in, waiting for the gateman to open the gate of her house when suddenly four boys dressed in black regalia stopped her at gunpoint and dragged her to their car.

“Before we understood what was going on, the boys put her in their car and drove off. We have not received any call from them.

“We are very much concerned for her life, because she has been suffering from high blood pressure,” said a person from the family who pleaded anonymity.

Her supermarket that is home to who is who in the state is presently under lock and key throughout Thursday when our reporter visited the shop.

She is said to be currently putting up a state-of-the-art family house behind her supermarket which is located opposite phase two estate area before a apopular Idrinana hotel on Lokoja -Okene road, Lokoja.

Her husband is said to be a director in the state ministry of Water Resources and was not seen in the office on Thursday.

Kogi state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya did not respond to repeated calls and text messages when our reporter tried to contact him for confirmation.

Also, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd.), the state security adviser to governor Yahaya Bello did not acknowledge call and text message to him over the incident.