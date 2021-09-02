NEWS
Popular South African prophet killed in church with bible in his hands
A popular South African prophet, Sakhekile Ntshoza has been murdered.
Ntshoza , 27 was murdered inside the St Johns Church in Vlei, Samora Machel.
Narrating how Ntshoza was killed , a colleague of the dead prophet, who was inside when the incident happened said she just heard gunshots
She stated that she didn’t know where the gunshots came from because it was raining.
But then a few children told her the men had run from the prayer room and she went to see what was going on and saw her fellow prophet lying on the floor.
“I SAW HE WAS DEAD, HIS BLOOD-SPLATTERED BIBLE STILL IN HIS HANDS,” SHE SAID.
She said two men came to her prayer room at St Johns Church and asked for help. She wanted to pray for them but they allegedly insisted that they wanted to be helped by her colleague, Ntshoza , who was not available at the time.
“They said they heard that he was very good so they wanted him,” she said.
She said the men waited for an hour for Sakhekile.
“They acted like people who needed help. They said they were from Du Noon.”
She said one of the men wore beads on his head, which made her think he may have a sangoma calling or he was already a sangoma.
When Sakhekile arrived he went to change into his church uniform and went into the prayer room with the two men. Sakhekile had a Bible in his hand.
“He said he didn’t know the men but believed they were referred by someone else, and he did not have a problem helping them,” she said.
A few minutes later she heard gunshots but she couldn’t tell where they came from as it was raining. Then some kids told her the shots came from the prayer room and two men seen fleeing.
When she entered she saw Sakhekile’s body lying on the TV stand that was in the prayer room, with blood all over his Bible.
The prophetess is devastated because Sakhekile was a sweet young man who never fought with people.
“I don’t know how I’ll get over this. If I hadn’t told those men to wait, perhaps Sakhekile would be alive today,” she said.
Sakhekile’s devastated girlfriend Lwando Lali said: “He was a person who didn’t want fights.We stayed together and he never told me about his life being in danger.”
His mum (44), who lives in Kosovo, said: “I don’t know why they killed him. On the fateful day he visited us since he was staying in Vlei. His phone battery had died and he charged it here at home, and that’s when he saw some missed calls from his colleague and he called back. He was told that some people wanted his help. As a family we are shattered.”
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident.
“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that took place last Thursday at about 4pm in Samora Machel is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 08600 10111,” he said.
NEWS
Former Nigerian Power Minister, Mamman collapses after hearing news of his sack -Report
Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman collapsed and was rushed to an Abuja hospital on Wednesday after he received news that he was relieved of his ministerial job by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Peoples Gazette reports.
Mamman had served as power minister since 2019 until he was fired on Wednesday as Buhari conducted a minor rejig of his cabinet members.
According to the Peoples Gazette, a source revealed the former minister did not expect to be shown the door, therefore, was shocked at receiving the news.
He was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“He collapsed yesterday and was immediately hospitalised. He wasn’t expecting to be fired so soon,” the source was quoted as saying.
The nature of Mamman’s ailment was not immediately clarified to the newspaper, and his spokesman did not return a request seeking comments.
Mamman was said to have been living at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja for more than three weeks on the bills of some powerful interests in the power sector, who were hoping he would still be in the office to be able to award lucrative contracts to them.
“He has been living permanently at Transcorp Hilton since early August.
“His bills were being covered by elements in the power sector who were looking forward to more lucrative contracts before the bad news of his dismissal struck yesterday,” the source was quoted to have added.
The ailing ex-minister has also been reported to be nursing governorship ambition in Taraba State by 2023.
NEWS
Five Zamfara students escape from bandits’ den
Five students out of the 74 abducted from Government Secondary School, Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have escaped.
Gunmen invaded the school on Wednesday morning, abducting 74 students and a teacher.
More than 400 students were said to be at the school at the time of the attack.
A father of one of the escaped students, all women, told the BBC Hausa that his daughter returned home around 1am.
He said his daughter told him that their captors divided them into two groups, and in the process of dividing them, she and four others managed to escape.
He added that two of the children who escaped are currently being treated at a hospital.
NEWS
Court orders mental check on Sheikh Abduljabbar
The Upper Shari’ah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano has ordered mental and hearing checks on controversial cleric, Sheik Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.
The presiding judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, gave the order, on Thursday, following a request by the prosecution counsel, Surajo Sa’ida.
The accused has refused to answer all the new charges against him by the state government.
The cleric was dragged to court for blasphemy, incitement and sundry offences, by the Kano state government
Kabara is famous for his controversial religious commentaries and statements, which some Muslims have regarded as sacrilegious to Prophet Muhammad.
Details shortly…
