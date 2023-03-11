Popular radio presenter, Baba Bintin, dies on way to office

A popular presenter with Ibadan-based private radio station, Fresh FM Nigeria, popularly known as Baba Bintin is dead

Baba Bintin died after he slumped on his way to the radio station for his programme on Saturday.

Baba Bintin’s demise was announced during a radio programme by the station on Saturday.

“I’m finding it very difficult to believe this story that is breaking here,” popular presenter, Mayor Isaac Brown, said on the radio station.

“He (Baba Bintin) left his home like we all did this morning to come into this station to do our daily job and contribute our quota to national development; the job like we love to do, and I’m being told that the man just slumped this morning and he died while getting ready to come here.”

Until his death, Baba Bintin, who usually spoke in the Ijesha dialect, and was called “Boda Olu” and “Uncle” by Komolafe Olaiya, was a comic presenter on the Oyin Ado programme on Saturdays on the Radio Station where he gave updates on market situations.

It was gathered that the lateness of the presenter to the studio on Saturday, which was unusual, was talked about by his colleagues on the radio station, but towards the end of the programme, presenters announced that Baba Bintin died while trekking from Amuloko to Fresh FM at Challenge.

Report says he was trying to look for a Point Of Sale agent to get some cash.