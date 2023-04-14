Friday, April 14, 2023
HomeNEWSPopular Nigerian blogger, Adenike Adebisi dies while pregnant with first child
NEWS

Popular Nigerian blogger, Adenike Adebisi dies while pregnant with first child

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Adenike Adebisi Dies While Pregnant With First Child

Popular Nigerian businesswoman and blogger, Adenike Adewunmi-Adebisi (founder of Nikkisworldblog), died on Thursday, April 13.

Nigerian businesswoman and blogger Adenike Adewunmi-Adebisi,

She was pregnant at the time of her death. Adenike had been hoping for a child for decades and finally got pregnant at 49.

She was said to have been married for over 20 years.

She was reportedly hoping to mark her 50th birthday with the birth of her first child.

She complained of shortness of breath on Thursday and died before getting to the hospital, according to reports.

Her last post on Facebook, shared hours before her death was about Face-me-i-face-you houses and was shared shortly before her death.

Her friends have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

Previous article
Kogi Police present N39.8m cheque to families of 25 deceased officers
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network