Popular Nigerian blogger, Adenike Adebisi dies while pregnant with first child

Popular Nigerian businesswoman and blogger, Adenike Adewunmi-Adebisi (founder of Nikkisworldblog), died on Thursday, April 13.

She was pregnant at the time of her death. Adenike had been hoping for a child for decades and finally got pregnant at 49.

She was said to have been married for over 20 years.

She was reportedly hoping to mark her 50th birthday with the birth of her first child.

She complained of shortness of breath on Thursday and died before getting to the hospital, according to reports.

Her last post on Facebook, shared hours before her death was about Face-me-i-face-you houses and was shared shortly before her death.

Her friends have taken to Facebook to mourn her.