Popular Kano Imam, Sheikh Nasir, dies at 87

The Chief Imam of Fagge Juma’at Mosque, Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir, is dead.

The cleric died on Wednesday after a protracted illness and will be buried today, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

The late Islamic scholar, popularly known as Limamin Waje, died at the age of 87.

The deceased was turbaned as Wazirin Kano by the late Emir Ado Bayero but removed by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso replaced him after citing security concerns, but Nasir refused to vacate the position.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has condoled with the family, followers, and people of Kano.