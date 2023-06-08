Thursday, June 8, 2023
HomeNEWSPopular Kano Imam, Sheikh Nasir, dies at 87
NEWS

Popular Kano Imam, Sheikh Nasir, dies at 87

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Late Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir

The Chief Imam of Fagge Juma’at Mosque, Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir, is dead.

The cleric died on Wednesday after a protracted illness and will be buried today, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

The late Islamic scholar, popularly known as Limamin Waje, died at the age of 87.

The deceased was turbaned as Wazirin Kano by the late Emir Ado Bayero but removed by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso replaced him after citing security concerns, but Nasir refused to vacate the position.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has condoled with the family, followers, and people of Kano.

Previous article
Surgery on Pope was successful, doctors say he can travel
Next article
Kim Kardashian details romance with mystery man: He ‘meets the standards’
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network