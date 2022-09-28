in CELEBRITIES

Popular Kannywóod actor, Umar Malumfashí laid to rest in Kano

Kannywód Umar Malumfashí laid to rest

Umar Malumfashí, better known as Bakura, has been laid to rest in Kano State.

Bakura, a household name in Kannywood industry for about three decades, died on Tuesday evening in Kano.

Kannywóód actors like Hamisú Iyantama, Tahír Fagge and others attended the funeral.

He is known for his versatility in interpreting various roles and has been on the forefront of promoting what is known today as Kannywood.

He featured in the popular TV series ‘Samanja’ as Sauran Mazan Jiya.

 

 

Written by Lekan Oladeinde

