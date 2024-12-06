Popular Islamic Cleric , Sheikh Muyideen Bello Dies at 84

Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, Ibadan-born Islamic preacher, is dead.

Details of his death were sketchy as at press time.

The report of Bello’s death was confirmed from the Facebook page of another Oyo born preacher, Sheikh Taofeeq Akewugbagold.

Akewugbagbold in a post on his Facebook page wrote;

“Today is one of my saddest days ! My father and mentor, has returned to his creator. SULTONUL WAHIZEEN of Yorubaland Sheikh muhyideen AJANI BELLO,may Allah be pleased with your soul. Aljannah fridaos for you .

“Our heart is full of grief and our eyes full of tears but we will say nothing but what will please our Creator the sole commander of life and death – ALLAH”.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!