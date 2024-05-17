A popular Ijebu business man, Chief Shakiru Olanrewaju Kassim is dead.

The late business man who goes by the nicknames of Shokas and Alhaji Lovely died early Friday, 17 May, 2024.

He was buried in his hometown, Ijebu Igbo, same day, Friday, 17 May, 2024. He was aged 87.

Famous for his company, SHOKAS Industries, which he set up in 1978, Alhaji Kazeem is one of the pioneer industrialists in Nigeria, especially in the textile sector with his popular SHOKAS Lace brand that reigned in the 80s and 90s. He passed on just about a month to his 88th birthday.

He became so popular with his special number in the evergreen album, ‘Let Them Say’ released by King Sunny Ade in 1987.

He lived an affluent life inside his sprawling and undulating estate, Bobagunwa Castle in his hometown, Ijebu Igbo. He was reputed as being one of the first Nigerians to own private individual housing estates (Shokas Estate/Bobagunwa Castle) of about 40 mansions in Ijebu-Igbo. He held many chieftaincy titles, during his lifetime. He is survived by wives, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

