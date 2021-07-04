aija dead: Popular DJ behind the “Dorime” hype song allegedly poisoned to death

Students of Oko Polytechnic have taken to social media to mourn the death of DJ Flexy, who was allegedly poisoned to death.

According to reports making round at the institution, DJ Flexy was allegedly poisoned to death as many of his friends took to social media to mourn the departure of the Young DJ.

One of the Friends Posted thus “We Lost Djflexy Naija This was not the plan, The Culprits won’t go Unpunished, So hard to believe this💔💔💔“

Another of his friend posted, “Dj flexy this can’t be true someone tell me It’s a joke please, you can’t just die like dat I don’t believe Rest in peace Djflexy Naija”

A post He made on His Facebook status has surfaced online. It was alleged that He was poisoned to death.

DJ Flexy Naija is the Hypeman and DJ behind the popular “Dorime” club song hype song currently trending across the country.