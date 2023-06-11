Sunday, June 11, 2023
HomeNEWSPope skips Sunday blessing, recovering normally from surgery
NEWS

Pope skips Sunday blessing, recovering normally from surgery

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Pope skips Sunday blessing

Pope Francis did not deliver his Sunday blessing in public but his recovery from surgery was progressing normally and he has begun physical therapy to help his breathing, the Vatican said.

As previously announced, the 86-year-old pope did not say his Sunday traditional noon Angelus prayer in public and watched Mass on television, the statement said.

Doctors had recommended he avoid putting strain on his abdomen after a three-hour operation at Rome’s Gemelli hospital to repair a hernia on Wednesday.

“What could be a better occasion than being able to support the Pope here at Gemelli?” said Giovanna Vitiello from Pompeii, who went there for medical tests and was praying under Francis’ hospital window.

“I send him best wishes and a hug because without him we would feel like lost sheep.”

Francis will stay in hospital for at least all of this week. Audiences have been cancelled until June 18.

The pope has two trips planned for this summer, to Portugal on Aug. 2-6 and Mongolia Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

Sunday’s Vatican statement said the pope showed no signs of fever and had normal blood levels.

He also received communion, it said.

Francis managed to recite the Angelus during his 2021 stay in the same hospital, also for abdominal surgery, when he had part of his colon removed to address a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis.

The pope, who has been affected by a string of health problems, earlier this year said the condition had returned and was one cause of his increasing weight.

Previous article
Rep who labelled Nigeria Air as fraud asked me for bribe – Sirika
Next article
Come Forward With Proof Of Ownership – Nigerian Police Reply Ex-Governor, Matawalle On ‘40 Government Vehicles’ 
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network