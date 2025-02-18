Doctors have changed treatment for Pope Francis’ respiratory tract infection to tackle a “complex clinical situation,” and he will remain in hospital for as long as necessary, the Vatican said on Monday.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday.

“The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a further modification of the therapy,” said a brief statement.

“All tests conducted up to today are indicative of a complex clinical situation that will require an appropriate hospital stay,” it said.

In an evening update, the Vatican said Francis was in “stable” condition, with no fever.

From the hospital, the pope has continued making calls to Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, according to a local priest based in the enclave. The pope has said he has been in regular contact with the parish since the start of the war in Israel and Gaza in October 2023.

“He told us ‘I am not well’ and you could see he was tired,” the local priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, told Italian public broadcaster Rai about a video call he had with the pontiff on Saturday.

Romanelli, a fellow Argentine, quoted Francis as saying “A few days (in hospital) and I’ll be back”, and quipped that he was “not an easy patient for doctors, because he is always talking, always very active.”

The Vatican said Francis did some work and read papers on Monday.

VIRUS OR BACTERIA?

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni did not specify whether the pope was suffering from a bacterial or viral infection.

While a bacterial infection can be treated with antibiotics, viral infections cannot. Viruses usually have to run their course, but the patient can be assisted with other medicines to bring down a fever or help their body fight the infection.

A polymicrobial infection is one caused by two or more micro-organisms, and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Rev. Dr. Andrea Vicini, a Jesuit priest and medical doctor, said polymicrobial is a generic term that does not specify an infection’s root cause.

