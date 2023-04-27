Pope Francis gives women historic right to vote at meeting

Pope Francis will allow women to vote for the first time at an influential global meeting of bishops in October.

The new rules will give five religious sisters voting rights at the synod, which is a papal advisory body. In the past, women were only allowed to attend as observers.

The changes are seen as a significant shift for the Roman Catholic Church, which has been male-dominated for centuries.

Men will still cast the majority of the votes at the influential gathering.

The Pope also extended voting rights to 70 hand-picked non-clerical members of the religious community.

The Pope, who has championed reform, has said that he hopes half of these will be women and there has also been an emphasis on including young people.