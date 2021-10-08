Poor sleep can make you ill

ARE you a woman who has trouble sleeping at night?

Then you are at the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

This is according to a 10-year study by Harvard University that focused on 133 353 women with sleep problems such as difficulties falling or staying asleep and sleep apnoea – when you stop breathing in your sleep.

The study group concluded that at least 45% of all these women stood a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes compared to others.

Nutritional consultant Vanessa Ascencao said sleep is as important as eating and breathing. “Not enough sleep has a negative impact on your health.





“A continual lack of sleep may lead to increased hunger or prompt people to eat unhealthy food. It also leads to overtiredness, a decrease in physical activity, a lowered body temperature and a less effective immune system,” she said.

There is growing evidence that not enough sleep may also contribute to obesity, diabetes, thinking problems, depression and heart disease.

Ascencao said improved sleep helps boost brain function, improves mood and improves the overall quality of life.

Ascencao offered these tips:

– Eat nutritious food and cut back on sugar.

– No big meals within two hours of bed.

– Turn off TVs and computers, and stop playing with your phone at least two hours before bedtime. The light disturbs your brain’s sleep patterns.

– Get into bed to sleep at the same time every night and stick to it.

– Avoid caffeine after noon.

– Keep your room dark and cool.

– Avoid exercise close to bedtime.

– Stop lazing around on your bed – do that elsewhere. Beds are for sleep only.



