LIFESTYLES
Poor sleep can make you ill
ARE you a woman who has trouble sleeping at night?
Then you are at the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
This is according to a 10-year study by Harvard University that focused on 133 353 women with sleep problems such as difficulties falling or staying asleep and sleep apnoea – when you stop breathing in your sleep.
The study group concluded that at least 45% of all these women stood a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes compared to others.
Nutritional consultant Vanessa Ascencao said sleep is as important as eating and breathing. “Not enough sleep has a negative impact on your health.
“A continual lack of sleep may lead to increased hunger or prompt people to eat unhealthy food. It also leads to overtiredness, a decrease in physical activity, a lowered body temperature and a less effective immune system,” she said.
There is growing evidence that not enough sleep may also contribute to obesity, diabetes, thinking problems, depression and heart disease.
Ascencao said improved sleep helps boost brain function, improves mood and improves the overall quality of life.
Ascencao offered these tips:
– Eat nutritious food and cut back on sugar.
– No big meals within two hours of bed.
– Turn off TVs and computers, and stop playing with your phone at least two hours before bedtime. The light disturbs your brain’s sleep patterns.
– Get into bed to sleep at the same time every night and stick to it.
– Avoid caffeine after noon.
– Keep your room dark and cool.
– Avoid exercise close to bedtime.
– Stop lazing around on your bed – do that elsewhere. Beds are for sleep only.
LIFESTYLES
Foods that can brighten your teeth
The food you eat has a great impact on the health of your teeth, and certain foods can help you brighten your smile.
To have a healthy smile, just like other systems in the body, an overall healthy diet plays a huge role.
Here are the foods you can eat to brighten up your smile:
1. Pineapple
It contains bromelain, that helps to break down sticky build-up on the enamel, stripping it away at surface level.
2. Strawberries
Similar to ascorbic acid, malic acid found in strawberries works as a natural astringent, helping to improve discolouration. Eat them fresh or add them to your food frozen.
3. Broccoli
Eat it raw once in a while and let the florets help clean in-between your teeth. Broccoli is also high in iron – a helpful mineral in warding off harmful bacteria that leads to tooth discolouration.
4. Celery
This vegetable cleanses your liver while the crunch helps to relief stress and prevent plaque from sticking to your teeth.
LIFESTYLES
Top 5 bras for men
Over the years, there has been a thin line between the fashion for both men and women.
Simply put, what may look good on a woman may also look ravishing on a man, and vice versa.
This has become evident in new bras that seem to look good on men, too.
According to Bras For Small Cups magazine, these are the top 5 bras that look sexy on men:
1. ACSUSS men’s sissy lingerie bralette wire-free unlined mini bra top
With an adjustable spaghetti shoulder strap and triangle cups with a floral lace trim, this bra has a good stretchy fabric. It is soft and comfortable to wear. It is perfect for special nights such as Valentine’s Day, honeymoon and wedding nights.
2. Choomomo men’s sissy lingerie set, ruffled sheer lace nightwear baby doll
This three-piece erotic lingerie will make you hot and sizzling in the bedroom. It has adjustable shoulder straps and deep V-neck bra top, ruffled lace trim and elastic under bust for a comfy fit. This piece is a good choice for honeymoon, date and wedding nights.
3. Renvena men’s ruffled lace sissy crop top bralette
This bra top, with a hook and eye closure, is stretchy. It has a soft fabric with a bowknot for decoration. The ruffled layered lace design makes it the sexy choice for sensuality and role playing.
4. Maidenform one fab fit original-tailored demi T-shirt bra
This best-selling bra is not only a hit with women, but men also seem to love it. Its lightly padded foam cups make it an instant hit.
5. Playtex 18-hour comfort strap front close bra
This, according to trends, is the favourite bra among men. This might be because it’s comfortable and stays stationed. With a padded centre shoulder strap, no wonder it is a favourite among them.
LIFESTYLES
Cheated on your partner? Here’s how you can confess
Here is a realistic approach to the things that you should remember if you decide to confess having an affair and cheating on your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife or husband.
Plan your apology if you want to save your relationship or marriage from a breakup or divorce.
1. Sensitive words
First make yourself strong, muster the courage and make sure you use sensitive words to do so. This is a very sensitive issue so you have to use the right words and try not to let it go all wrong. It can damage your relationship further if not confessed the appropriate way.
2. Timing
If he/she has an important project going on or has an exam then further adding to the stress and emotional hit would not be the right move. Look for the right time but don’t delay it too much either.
3. Speak to the friend
Loop in your partner’s trusted friend, tell him or her everything. Let her/ him know how genuinely you feel guilty and you want to apologise. Show desperation. Let her/him become a moderator and if nothing else, take advice on how you can handle the situation.
4. Say it all
Don’t retain any information. Tell your partner everything. Be honest and make a complete confession. If you select the details, it will keep biting you in the future and your partner will find out eventually and lose that little trust that was left.
5. Advice from your own best friend
Sometimes we see all gates closed and are unable to find the right way or path. This is where your own friends step in. Speak to your own best friend and ask if he/she can be the moderator or talk to your partner. Many suggest that you ask your friend to speak to your partner on your behalf but this may anger your partner further. You cheated, so you confess! The friend can be a support.
6. Do not justify
Cheating is unforgivable and has no justification whatsoever. No matter what happens, you have to take ownership of your actions. Accept that you made a huge blunder. Brave the consequences and moreover, accept them because you did wrong and you know it deep down. Make the needed sacrifices to correct your mistakes as well.
Latest News
- APC cancels ‘welcome party’ for Tinubu
- Tinubu quietly returns to Nigeria from UK, shuns earlier planned fanfare
- Newcastle’s home game against Tottenham sells out following Saudi-led takeover
- Newcastle’s new chairman outlines plans in a letter to fans after £305m takeover
- Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out at National Stadium day before World Cup Qualifier (VIDEO)
Trending
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Where Nigeria’s President Comes From In 2023 Not Important ― Atiku Abubakar
-
breaking20 hours ago
PDP NEC approves zoning of Chairmanship to North
-
breaking1 day ago
Female teacher owed salaries by Kogi government commits suicide over failure to feed her children
-
NEWS1 day ago
Parents can acquire SIM cards on behalf of children below 18 – NCC
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
Go to court, Brymo dares Tuface
-
breaking1 day ago
Read full text of Buhari’s N16.39trn 2022 budget presentation
-
NEWS2 days ago
LIVE UPDATES: Buhari presents 2022 budget to National Assembly
-
breaking1 day ago
Buhari opposed to emergency rule in Anambra – Obiano